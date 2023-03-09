Satish Kaushik, Mr India's beloved Calendar, dies at 66 Actor-director Satish Kaushik was widely loved for his roles in Mr India, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural and other films /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/satish-kaushik-mr-india-s-beloved-calendar-dies-at-66-111678340692186.html 111678340692186 story

Acclaimed actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who essayed some of the most memorable characters in Hindi cinema, passed away at 66 after a heart attack on Thursday morning.

While at a friend’s home in Delhi, Kaushik complained of feeling uneasy. On the way to the hospital he suffered a heart attack around 1 AM, actor and friend Anupam Kher told PTI. "I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams, I thought that I would have to write that about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti," Kher tweeted.

He was born on 13 April 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972 and was an alumnus National School of Drama along with the Film and Television Institute of India. He started as a theatre actor and in 1983, he made his debut in Hindi cinema in Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom, on which he also worked as an assistant director. He has also acted in Woh 7 Din and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro before taking on one of his most celebrated roles, the comedic, lovable Calendar in Shekhar Kapur’s Mr. India alongside Anil Kapoor.

Kaushik won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice: in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural. Some of his popular films include Deewana Mastana, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tehzeeb, Udta Punjab, and Namaste England. He made his English acting debut with a beautifully modulated performance in Brick Lane. He was seen in the acclaimed series Scam 1992 as a foul-mouthed and ruthless trader and was reunited with Anil Kapoor in the dark western Thar, released last year. His last acting role was in Chhatriwali with Rakul Preet Singh.

Kaushik turned to filmmaking with Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja, starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. He garnered praise for films such as Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai. The most recent one was Kaagaz, released in 2021.

Kangana Ranaut, whose uncoming Emergency Kaushik had filmed for, remembered the actor as a "kind and genuine man". "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti," she tweeted.

He was married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985. His son, Shanu Kaushik, died in 1996 when he was just two years old. In 2012, his daughter, Vanshika, was born.

(With inputs from ANI)