Robbing Mussolini, See How They Run and other titles to watch

All Quiet On The Western Front (Netflix)

Fuelled by nationalistic fervour, young German men march to the western front to fight in muddy trenches during World War I. As they watch each other getting killed, battle hunger, cold and fear—and cut off from the real world—they realise the grimness and brutality of war. We see the transformation through the eyes of Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer). There is one scene where he stabs a French soldier, tries to muffle his cries by stuffing his mouth with mud and then, realising he's not dead, tries to give him water. This is the third film based on Erich Maria Remarque's book, but the first one in German. It's a difficult watch, a film where you desperately want someone to shout "ceasefire".

What We Do In The Shadows (Disney+ Hotstar)

What We Do In The Shadows is stronger than ever in its fourth season. Our review praised “the storytelling scope… the show’s enhanced production values and immaculate visual effects. The vampires clearly have a budget now, not only for brutal one-scene gags featuring Sofia Coppola and Jim Jarmusch, but for extraordinary effects. Vampires turning into bats seems old hat in a richly textured mythological world where we see fairies and satanic demons, lewd vampire contortionists and affable human doppelgängers. Shot mostly, and necessarily, in the darkness, this is now a show worth gawping at.”

Robbing Mussolini (Netflix)

It's 1945 and World War II has ended. Mussolini is planning to escape from Milan to Switzerland with his stash of bullion and other treasures. Pietro Lamberti or Isola (Pietro Castellitto), a thief and black marketeer, cobbles together a team of anti-fascists, including a driver, a sniper and an explosives expert, to steal this treasure from the heavily guarded Black Zone. This Italian film is a fun watch with some action, romance and plot twists thrown in.

See How They Run (Disney+ Hotstar)

Fans of the classic British whodunnit should find a lot to like in this film– which pays tribute to the queen of the genre, Agatha Christie, by having its murder take place at a performance of The Mousetrap in 1953. Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan star as the investigators; the supporting cast includes canny performers like Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson and David Oyelowo.

Bullet Train (Netflix)

David Leitch’s Bullet Train unfolds on a train speeding through Japan, from Tokyo to Kyoto. Among the passengers is a clutch of formidable assassins. Brad Pitt plays an agent with the code name Ladybug, who is just trying to snatch a briefcase and leave but whose exit from the train is thwarted repeatedly by the assorted killers.

