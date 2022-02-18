Petite Maman, The Afterparty and other titles to watch this weekend

Petite Maman (MUBI)

Two young girls meet in the woods and become friends. Soon, they realise there's a surprising connectio between them. Celine Sciamma's film is a small gem, with naturalistic performances and, despite the heavy themes, a warm glow. In an interview with Lounge, the director described it as “very minimal, so that you can take it home with you. I want you to have the film in your pocket.”

Neymar—The Perfect Chaos (Netflix)

"If life were in slow motion, and things moved slowly, I'd think more calmly, right? It's tough. I am hot headed," says the Brazilian footballer who often makes headlines for reasons unrelated to the game. On the pitch, too, he seems to be the most targeted player. At a PSG match in 2019, angry fans are shouting "Neymar, son of a b****" for wanting to move back to Barcelona, and he goes and scores a goal. "I am criticised a lot more than I deserve.... You are a Batman to them (family, friends). If you don't know me, than I am the Joker," he says. Controlling Neymar, his image and his empire is his dad, Neymar Santos Sr, who says about his son: "Without chaos, we wouldn't have Batman."—Nipa Charagi

Finding Ola (Netflix)

Set in Cairo, the fourth-wall breaking lead character Ola Abdel-Sabour (Hend Sabry) gave up her job, her best friend, and dreams to take care of her husband Hisham and their two kids. Hisham, who has had a heart attack at the age of 45, wants a divorce because he's not happy. As she navigates a conservative Arab society and a nagging mother, Ola realises she deserves a second chance. In the meantime, Hisham, who is dating a young influencer, is hospitalised for a cardiac problem. This time, he wants to come back to her. Ola's reaction, "Am I hotel, you will check in and check out whenever you please?"—NC

The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

A popstar is dead and attendees of a high school renuion are suspects in this new comedy series. We wrote in our review: “The show is legitimately both a comedy and a mystery, and is plotted tightly — and puzzlingly — enough to reward rewatches and theorising… each account of the night is presented as a different movie genre: the jock imagines the night as an action movie, the alcoholic sees things as a Fincher-ian thriller, and so forth.”

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

The documentary features three women, Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and Ayleen Charlotte, who talk about how they swiped right for Simon Leviev and were then swindled by him. Pretending to be the son of an Israeli diamond billionaire, his Instagram profile reeked of his lavish lifestyle. His modus operandi was always the same: First woo the woman and then tell her that his life is in danger. And since he can't leave a digital trail, could she lend him money, her credit card. Cecilie took nine bank loans, totalling $250,000. With little help from the police, she approached the Norwegian tabloid VG. Turns out Simon Leviev, aka Shimon Hayut, had served a prison sentence before and swindled several other women. In 2019, he was arrested in Greece for travelling on a fake passport and extradited to Israel, where he was released five months into his 15-month prison term.—NC