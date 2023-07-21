OTT releases to watch this week: ‘Five Star Chef’, ‘Rude Boy’ and others The return of Raylan Givens, The Clash at their incendiary best, and other titles to watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-streaming-five-star-chef-justified-city-primeval-timothy-olyphant-111689859124792.html 111689859124792 story

Five Star Chef

Seven chefs, with different concepts, are competing to be chosen as the head chef of Palm Court restaurant at the prestigious Langham hotel in London. The judges: Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jr, Mike Reid and Ravneet Gill. While the food has to meet "five-star" standards, it also needs to look Insta-worthy, bring repeat customers and be profitable—the phrase "five-star" is repeated ad nauseam. While one of the strongest candidates, Igor, got eliminated in the semi-final, the choice of the winner was a bit baffling. (Netflix)

Justified: City Primeval

Raylan Givens is back. In this eight-episode series, the hat-wearing, straight-talking US Marshall played by Timothy Olyphant in the original Justified finds himself in Detroit, facing off against a dangerous new adversary, while also bonding with his daughter (played by Olyphant’s own daughter, Vivian). (Disney+ Hotstar)

Burn The House Down

Thirteen years ago, Anzu's (Mei Nagano's) parents got divorced after a fire destroyed their house. The mother has since been suffering from amnesia. Anzu suspects her mother's friend, and now her stepmother, Makiko Mitarai (Kyoka Suzuki), to be behind the incident. To uncover the truth, she decides to work as a housekeeper for the Mitarais. The Japanese series, based on a manga, is slow-paced, with some over the top performances, but the ending does come as a surprise. (Netflix)

Rude Boy

Jack Hazan and David Mingay’s Rude Boy is part fiction, part concert film and part gonzo punk documentary. It’s about a sex shop worker who becomes a roadie for legendary British punks The Clash, then at the height of their fame. The film played at the Berlin Film Festival in 1980, where it got an Honorable Mention. (MUBI)

