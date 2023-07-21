advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > How To Lounge> Movies & TV > OTT releases to watch this week: ‘Five Star Chef’, ‘Rude Boy’ and others

OTT releases to watch this week: ‘Five Star Chef’, ‘Rude Boy’ and others

The return of Raylan Givens, The Clash at their incendiary best, and other titles to watch this weekend

Timothy Olyphant in 'Justified: City Primeval'
Timothy Olyphant in 'Justified: City Primeval'
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 21.07.2023  |  10:00 AM IST

Five Star Chef 

Seven chefs, with different concepts, are competing to be chosen as the head chef of Palm Court restaurant at the prestigious Langham hotel in London. The judges: Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jr, Mike Reid and Ravneet Gill. While the food has to meet "five-star" standards, it also needs to look Insta-worthy, bring repeat customers and be profitable—the phrase "five-star" is repeated ad nauseam. While one of the strongest candidates, Igor, got eliminated in the semi-final, the choice of the winner was a bit baffling. (Netflix)

Also read: ‘Jury Duty’ is comedy, prank show and social experiment

Justified: City Primeval 

Raylan Givens is back. In this eight-episode series, the hat-wearing, straight-talking US Marshall played by Timothy Olyphant in the original Justified finds himself in Detroit, facing off against a dangerous new adversary, while also bonding with his daughter (played by Olyphant’s own daughter, Vivian). (Disney+ Hotstar)

Burn The House Down

Thirteen years ago, Anzu's (Mei Nagano's) parents got divorced after a fire destroyed their house. The mother has since been suffering from amnesia. Anzu suspects her mother's friend, and now her stepmother, Makiko Mitarai (Kyoka Suzuki), to be behind the incident. To uncover the truth, she decides to work as a housekeeper for the Mitarais. The Japanese series, based on a manga, is slow-paced, with some over the top performances, but the ending does come as a surprise. (Netflix)

Rude Boy

Jack Hazan and David Mingay’s Rude Boy is part fiction, part concert film and part gonzo punk documentary. It’s about a sex shop worker who becomes a roadie for legendary British punks The Clash, then at the height of their fame. The film played at the Berlin Film Festival in 1980, where it got an Honorable Mention. (MUBI)

Also read: Bruce Lee's legacy endures 50 years on

Next Story