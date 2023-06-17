OTT releases to watch this week: Tour de France, Vortex and more The list also includes a high-energy Korean action series, a modern comedic masterpiece to watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-weekend-watch-vortex-tour-de-france-111686939291829.html 111686939291829 story

Tour de France: Unchained

The success of Formula 1: Drive To Survive has resulted in the same documentary lens extended to other sports. Cycling is the latest, with eight-episode Tour de France: Unchained. The series goes behind the scenes and tracks competitors across the 2022 edition of the most prestigious race on the cycling calendar. (Netflix)

Vortex

It’s 2025, and a woman’s body is found on a beach. Twenty-seven years ago, police captain Ludovic’s (Tomer Sisley’s) partner, Melanie, had been found dead on the same beach. As Ludovic is analysing a VR rendering of the crime scene, he sees Melanie and, through a glitch in the system, is able to communicate with her. Will the two be able to change the events of the past? The French miniseries combines themes of love, murder mystery, time travel with football—France won the 1998 World Cup title, and the next World Cup is in 2025. (Netflix)

Bloodhounds

A still from Bloodhounds.

Amateur boxers Kim Geon-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Hong Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi) meet at a boxing event and become friends. The pandemic is raging and Gun-woo’s mother, who runs a café and is struggling financially, falls prey to a loan shark, Kim Myeong-gil (Park Sung-woong), who robs the poor and finances the rich. With the help of Choi (Huh Joon-ho), a former loan shark himself, the two take on Kim Myeong-gil. There is plenty of action—it’s fun, and also silly, watching two men take down 20-30 people—and the villain is utterly loathsome. (Netflix)

Toni Erdmann

A still from Toni Erdmann

Winfried wants to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Ines, but she has a high-powered corporate job and no time for her prankster dad. So Winfried creates an outlandish alias to insert himself into her life. Maren Ade’s sparkling comedy features two wonderful performances, from Sandra Huller and Peter Simonischek, who died at 76 last month. (MUBI)