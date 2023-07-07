OTT releases to watch this week: Nobody, Return to Seoul and Others Davy Chou’s ‘Return To Seoul’ comes to streaming, a gritty new ‘Great Expectations’, and other titles to watch /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-weekend-watch-nobody-return-to-seoul-111688710489447.html 111688710489447 story

Nobody

Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul), an ex-hitman, lives a quiet, dull life—his marriage is loveless, his teenage son doesn’t think much of him, and he always misses the garbage truck. But then a switch flips when two thieves break into his house and his daughter’s kitty bracelet goes missing. Soon, he’s taking on the Russian mafia. It’s a fast-paced, action-packed movie, both funny and silly. (Netflix)—Nipa Charagi

Return to Seoul

A still from Return to Seoul.

This brittle film by Davy Chou (Diamond Island) looks at Freddie (Ji-Min Park), a French citizen who travels to Korea to meet her birth parents for the first time. Through choppy editing, intimate lensing and bold leaps in time, Chou and Park create a complicated, impulsive and fascinating protagonist. The film premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. (MUBI)—Uday Bhatia

Great Expectations

A still from Great Expectations

More than 160 years after its writing, Great Expectations continues to inspire adaptations. The latest is a series by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), which innovates through colour-agnostic casting and a grittier approach to language and look. With Fionn Whitehead as Pip, Matt Berry as Mr Pumblechook, Johnny Harris as Magwitch and Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham. (Disney+Hotstar)—Uday Bhatia

A Love Song

A still from A Love Song.

Faye (Dale Dickey), a widow, is camping in rural Colorado. For company, she has an old radio cranking out country classics and two Audubon books, one on stars and the other on birds: “Well, there are days and nights, and I got a book for each”. She’s awaiting the arrival of Lito (Wes Studi), a childhood friend, who turns up with his dog, and a bunch of wilting wildflowers; dwarf blue rabbitbrush are her favourite. The Max Walker-Silverman film about two lonely people, who meet fleetingly and reminisce about love and loss, is a sparse, quiet movie—intimate and deeply moving. (Netflix)—Nipa Charagi