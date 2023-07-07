OTT releases to watch this week: Nobody, Return to Seoul and Others

Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul), an ex-hitman, lives a quiet, dull life—his marriage is loveless, his teenage son doesn’t think much of him, and he always misses the garbage truck. But then a switch flips when two thieves break into his house and his daughter’s kitty bracelet goes missing. Soon, he’s taking on the Russian mafia. It’s a fast-paced, action-packed movie, both funny and silly. (Netflix)—Nipa Charagi
This brittle film by Davy Chou (Diamond Island) looks at Freddie (Ji-Min Park), a French citizen who travels to Korea to meet her birth parents for the first time. Through choppy editing, intimate lensing and bold leaps in time, Chou and Park create a complicated, impulsive and fascinating protagonist. The film premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. (MUBI)—Uday Bhatia
More than 160 years after its writing, Great Expectations continues to inspire adaptations. The latest is a series by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), which innovates through colour-agnostic casting and a grittier approach to language and look. With Fionn Whitehead as Pip, Matt Berry as Mr Pumblechook, Johnny Harris as Magwitch and Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham. (Disney+Hotstar)—Uday Bhatia
Faye (Dale Dickey), a widow, is camping in rural Colorado. For company, she has an old radio cranking out country classics and two Audubon books, one on stars and the other on birds: “Well, there are days and nights, and I got a book for each”. She’s awaiting the arrival of Lito (Wes Studi), a childhood friend, who turns up with his dog, and a bunch of wilting wildflowers; dwarf blue rabbitbrush are her favourite. The Max Walker-Silverman film about two lonely people, who meet fleetingly and reminisce about love and loss, is a sparse, quiet movie—intimate and deeply moving. (Netflix)—Nipa Charagi