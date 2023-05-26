OTT releases to watch this week: The Good Bad Mother, Chimp Empire and more A look into a strained relationship between a mother and son, a fascinating look at the world of chimpanzees, and other titles to watch /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-weekend-watch-new-films-tv-shows-111685080157658.html 111685080157658 story

The Good Bad Mother

Pig farmer Ji Young-soon (Ra Mi-ran), a single mother, is strict and domineering, pushing her son Choi Kang-ho (Lee Dong-hyun) to become a prosecutor, leading to strained relations between the two. An accident leaves Choi physically and mentally handicapped, and as his mother takes care of him, it’s a process of healing and mending their relations. The ongoing K-drama in a rural setting is melodramatic but has an interesting mix of characters. (Netflix)

Chimp Empire

A still from Chimp Empire.

We meet two groups of chimpanzees in Uganda’s Ngogo—a chimpanzee paradise—the Central group and the Westerners. The Central group is led by the alpha male Jackson; Miles is his No.2 and grooming partner. Grooming—the chimp equivalent of conversation—creates alliances and power. The Western group, led by Hutcherson, is more egalitarian. The James Reed documentary narrated by Mahershala Ali is a fascinating look at the world of chimpanzees, who are highly territorial. If two groups meet, it’s run or attack. (Netflix)

De Humani Corporis Fabrica

A still from De Humani Corporis Fabrica.

In 2012, Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor came out with Leviathan, a deep-sea fishing documentary that’s one of the great films of this century. Their 2022 film, De Humani Corporis Fabrica, is an exploration of another alien landscape: the human body. Set in Paris hospitals, their cameras delve inside the body during surgeries and autopsies, to mesmerizing effect. (MUBI)

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

A still from Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Manoj Bajpayee stars as a Jodhpur lawyer who defends a rape survivor in a case against a powerful godman. Bajpayee is dependably good, but Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is yet another Hindi film with negligible visual appeal or ambition. Directed Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. (Zee5)

