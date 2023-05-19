OTT releases to watch this week: Modern Love Chennai, Black Knight and more A candid portrait of Michael J. Fox, a new instalment of ‘Modern Love’, and other titles to watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-weekend-watch-modern-love-chennai-michael-j-fox-111684474080566.html 111684474080566 story

Modern Love Chennai

The Modern Love series moves to Chennai, serving up six slice-of-life romances. The directors are Bharathiraja, Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Raju Murugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Balaji Sakthivel and Akshay Sundher. Actors include Ramya Nambeesan, Delhi Ganesh, Kishore Kumar G. and, fresh off her star turn in Jubilee, Wamiqa Gabbi. (Amazon Prime)

Black Knight

The South Korean K-drama, Black Knight

In this dystopian world, South Korea is a desert with toxic air. The oxygen and food supply is controlled by the Cheonmyeong group with an elite group of delivery drivers; 5-8 (the charismatic Kim Woo-bin) is one of them. In this highly regimented society, where citizens are identified by their QR codes—barring the refugees who live on the fringes—the delivery drivers are plotting to foil Cheonmyeong’s sinister designs. The lavishly made K-drama is enjoyable in parts with good visual effects and action-packed scenes. (Netflix)

Still

Still by Davis Guggenheim

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 29, he went public about it only seven years later. In this Davis Guggenheim documentary, interspersed with clips from his sitcom Family Ties, films and archival photos, the 61-year-old actor is candid, self-depreciating and funny. He talks about how he masked his tremors, his drinking problem, how he falls often and hurts himself, and “a pig is a pig no matter how many hit movies you have had”. Asked what it meant to be still before Parkinson’s, he says: “I wouldn’t know. I was never still.” (Apple TV+)

The Salesman

The Salesman by Asghar Farhadi.

One night when Emad is out, his wife, Rana, is injured when a stranger enters their house and walks in on her in the bathroom (whether there was physical assault is left ambiguous). This shocking incident sets up the rest of the film. The subsequent twists are characteristic of the cinema of Asghar Farhadi, the Iranian director whose films are escalating dramas built around human failings. (MUBI)