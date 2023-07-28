OTT releases to watch this week: ‘Ambulance’, ‘Infinity Pool’ and ‘Maamannan’ A transgressive horror film starring Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth, Jake Gyllenhaal at his unbridled best in ‘Ambulance’, and more /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-weekend-watch-infinity-pool-ambulance-maamannan-111690469498642.html 111690469498642 story

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) is saved from the Taliban by his Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) following an ambush. John returns to the US; Ahmed, who does not get safe passage, goes into hiding, fearing reprisal from the Taliban. John decides to rescue him. It’s an engaging war movie with fine performances from Gyllenhaal and Ahmed. About 300 Afghan interpreters are said to have been killed by the Taliban after the US withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021. (Amazon Prime)

Ambulance

Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his brother Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) rob a bank. As they are about to make their exit, the police swoop in. The two make their getaway in an ambulance which is ferrying an injured cop, tended to by paramedic Cam (Eiza Gonzalez). What follows is a thrilling, chaotic car chase—with helicopters swooping in—through the streets of Los Angeles. Gyllenhaal is at his unbridled best in this 2022 Michael Bay film. (Netflix)

Maamannan

Its theatrical run done, Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan comes to streaming this week. A statesman and his son become part of political conflict when a rival starts to rise. Vadivelu stars (and sings the best track) along with Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh. (Netflix)

Infinity Pool

A struggling writer and his wife go on vacation by the seaside and quickly descend into a surreal nightmare. With its explicit violence and sex, Brandon Cronenberg’s sci-fi horror film, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth and Cleopatra Coleman, raised eyebrows at Sundance this year. (JioCinema)