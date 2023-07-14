OTT releases to watch this week: All That Breathes, Kohrra, Wham and more A brilliant Indian documentary, an atmospheric Punjab-set Netflix series, and other titles to watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-weekend-watch-all-that-breathes-kohrra-wham-gold-brick-111689305936588.html 111689305936588 story

Wham!

Using archival material and interviews with Andrew Ridgeley, the Chris Smith documentary narrates the pop duo’s journey—how close George Michael and Ridgeley were, Michael’s struggles with his sexuality, and their farewell concert at Wembley. It’s a nice flashback, with interesting footage. (Netflix)

All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen

All that Breathes

Shaunak Sen’s Oscar-nominated, Cannes- and Sundance-awarded documentary about two brothers who tend to injured kites in their Delhi home has found a new streaming home in India. The film is a marvel of concise, evocative storytelling, with inventive camerawork and editing immersing the viewer in the urban natural world of the Capital. (JioCinema)

A still from Gold Brick

Gold Brick

In the small town of Châtres, Breuil and Sons, distributors of luxury perfume brands, dominate everything. Childhood friends Daniel (Raphaël Quenard) and Scania (Igor Gotesman), while disgruntled with the hegemony of Breuil, end up working for the company, like most other people in the town. They devise a plan to smuggle out perfume bottles to sell on the black market, their daring and side hustle growing bigger by the day. It’s a light-hearted French comedy by Jérémie Rozan. (Netflix)

A still from Kohrra

Kohrra

Two police officials investigate the murder of a non-resident Indian (NRI) days before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab and uncover a world of deceit, secrets and danger. This atmospheric investigative drama has been created by Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok, Sonchiriya), Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia and stars Suvinder Vicky (Meel Patthar), Barun Sobti, Rachel Shelley (Lagaan), Harleen Sethi and Manish Chaudhari. (Netflix)

