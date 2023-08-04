OTT releases to watch this week: They Cloned Tyrone, Medusa Deluxe and more A hair-obsessed British murder mystery, a war film set in Ukraine, and other titles to watch /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-to-watch-this-week-they-cloned-tyrone-medusa-deluxe-and-more-111691120697110.html 111691120697110 story

They Cloned Tyrone

An unlikely trio of a drug dealer (John Boyega), a sex worker (Teyonah Parris) and a pimp (Jamie Foxx, also the film’s co-producer) uncover a sinister cloning conspiracy by the government. This pulpy sci-fi comedy is directed by Juel Taylor, who’s co-written it with Tony Rettenmaier. (Netflix)

Medusa Deluxe

A scene from Medusa Deluxe

This flamboyant 2022 British murder mystery, released by A24 and directed by Thomas Hardiman, has a unique setting: a hairdressing contest. This is a single-take film, shot by the masterful Robbie Ryan (American Honey, Blonde). (MUBI)

D.P.

A scene from D.P.

Season 1 of the K-drama showed the abuse, toxic culture, complete submission to hierarchy and cover-ups in the military—and why some enlistees choose not to complete the mandatory service. In season 2, Ahn Jun-ho (Jung Hae-in) and Han Ho-yeol (Koo Gyo-hwan) are back as part of the Deserter Pursuit unit, which tracks down deserters. But there is a shift. Jun-ho does the vanishing trick with a USB flash drive of confidential files. In this adaptation of a webtoon, the focus is on whether the state should be held accountable. If you are a Son Suk-ku fan, he gets more screen play as Captain Lim Ji-seob this time. As always, he’s imposing. (Netflix)

Sniper: The White Raven

A scene from Sniper: The White Raven

It’s Donbas, 2014, and physics and maths teacher Mykola’s (Pavlo Aldoshyn’s) wife is killed by invading Russian soldiers. Seeking revenge, the pacifist enlists in the Ukrainian military, training to become a sniper: He’s able to dismantle and assemble an AK-47 in 18 seconds, blindfolded. Based on true events, the film moves at an unhurried pace: Ukrainian snipers lying still in camouflage in fields—in summer, rain, freezing weather—scanning the enemy. Given the ongoing conflict between the two countries, it’s a topical war film. (Amazon Prime)

