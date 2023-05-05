OTT releases to watch this week: Rough Diamonds, Rennervations and more A docuseries on elephant families, Jeremy Renner gives back, and other titles to explore this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-to-watch-this-week-rough-diamonds-rennervations-and-more-111683264081851.html 111683264081851 story

Rough Diamonds

Noah Wolfson, who left his ultra-orthodox Jewish family in Antwerp 15 years ago, returns home on the death of his brother. The family’s several generations old diamond business is deep in debt. Noah, along with his brother and sister, must find a way out, even if it means seeking the help of the Albanian mob. “Was it worth it, stepping into the darkness? Now it’s so dark that I feel like I am blind,” says his sister. The series has been co-created by Rotem Shamir and Yuval Yefet, who worked on Fauda. (Netflix)

Rennervations

A still from Rennervations

Jeremy Renner is still recovering from a near-death snow plough accident, but his health has improved to the extent that Disney felt confident to release his next series. This one is a documentary, with four episodes that take place in the US, Mexico and India. Along with special guests like Anthony Mackie and Anil Kapoor, Renner throws his support behind local community-building projects and sees them through to fruition. (Disney + Hotstar)

Secrets of the Elephants

A still from Secrets of the Elephants.

Narrated by Natalie Portman, the docuseries travels from the African Savanna, to Namib desert, Congo rainforest and Asia, following elephant families and how they are adapting as they are being squeezed out of their natural habitats. Conservationist Paula Kahumbu says what keeps these intelligent animals going is their astounding memory; passing on knowledge from generation to generation; and finding strength in their family. (Disney + Hotstar)

Winter Boy

A still from Winter Boy.

A young boy in his last year of boarding school is left devastated by the death of his father. He joins his brother in Paris in this sensitive coming of age film directed by Christophe Honoré. With a wonderful lead performance by Paul Kircher, and typically fine support from Juliette Binoche. (MUBI)