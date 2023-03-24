OTT releases to watch this week: Maestro in Blue, Dear Edward and more An end-of-the-world plot involving three women, a miracle boy and other titles to watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-to-watch-this-week-maestro-in-blue-dear-edward-and-more-111679634905915.html 111679634905915 story

Maestro in Blue

Musician Orestis (Christoforos Papakaliatis) arrives on Paxos to help the small island revive its music festival after the pandemic. On the face of it, everything is idyllic, but it’s also a conservative society—the smaller the community, the tighter the boundaries. For instance, two young men cannot express their love for each other. Amid various simmering tensions, Orestis finds himself falling in love with the 18-year-old Klelia, nearly three decades younger to him. At nine episodes, this first Greek series on Netflix is a bit too long, but the Mediterranean landscape is stunning . (Netflix)—Nipa Charagi

Dear Edward

Twelve-year-old Edward (Colin O’Brien) is a miracle boy, the lone survivor of a plane crash in which his family was killed. He moves in with his aunt, Lacey (Taylor Schilling), who is coping with her own trauma of a miscarriage. Through a support group, we meet a bunch of people who have lost a loved one in the crash. An adaptation of Ann Napolitano’s novel, one of the most interesting characters is Dee Dee (Connie Britton), who discovers that her husband has left behind a financial mess—and other secrets. (Apple TV +)—Nipa Charagi

Class of ‘07

This comedy series from creator Kacie Anning centres around three women, Zoe (Emily Browning), Amelia (Megan Smart), and Saskia (Caitlin Stasey), reunited at their 10-year high school reunion. As simmering tension prepares to spill over, an apocalyptic tidal wave hits, leaving them stranded and scrambling to find a way to survive. The eight-part show comes as comfort viewing despite its Lord of the Flies vibe and the end-of-the-world plot, a premise that no longer feels dystopian. (Amazon Prime)—Aisiri Amin

Still Time

Dante (Edoardo Leo) is a workaholic; life is passing him by. He turns up late for his 40th birthday party and the next morning, when he wakes up, it’s already his 41st birthday—and his wife is pregnant. He’s going through hell, one where he has no control over time. Every time he wakes up, a year has gone by. Will this Dante, in the Italian film by Alessandro Aronadio, find redemption? (Netflix)—Nipa Charagi