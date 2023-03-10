OTT releases to watch this week: Iratta, Perry Mason and more Perry Mason returns, Eugene Levy reluctantly goes in search of new experiences, and other titles to look forward to this week /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-to-watch-this-week-iratta-perry-mason-and-more-111678430718726.html 111678430718726 story

The Reluctant Traveler

Actor Eugene Levy isn't crazy about travelling—he has a fear of heights, doesn't like to be in water, helicopters are his least favourite mode of transportation, and prefers to watch wild animals only on TV. So, at 75, as he travels from Finland and Costa Rica to Utah and the Maldives, he's stepping into a world he's spent the whole life avoiding. While the "reluctant" bit is overplayed, Levy is charming and easy-going. "The total lack of humidity is good for my hair," he says as he stands in the middle of the desert in southern Utah. (Apple TV+)

Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review: Break me up before you go

Iratta

Three gunshots are heard at the Vagamon police station; policeman Vinod is found dead. As the investigations unfold over a day, we come to know of the backstory of Vinod and his twin brother Pramod, deputy SP at the same station. Both brothers are flawed, shaped by an abusive childhood—their father was a womaniser and an alcoholic. While Pramod is quieter, estranged from his wife and daughter, Vinod is brash and sleazy—Joju George in a double role inhabits both characters. And just when you think its becoming formualic, the film throws a curveball in the end. (Netflix)

Perry Mason

The second season of Perry Mason begins along with the news that HBO content will soon be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar from 31 March. If you haven’t seen the excellent first season, starring Matthew Rhys as a unorthodox lawyer in 1930s Los Angeles, you have till 31 March to catch up. (Disney+ Hoststar)

Daisy Jones & The Six

This miniseries by Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber follows a fictitious Fleetwood Mac-like band in the 1970s, fronted by two headstrong musicians, Daisy (Riley Keough) and Billy (Sam Claflin). Based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Amazon Prime)

Also read: Chris Rock knocks Will Smith's head off in Netflix's first live event