OTT releases to watch this week: Greek Salad, Ghosted and more An action romcom starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, a Boris Becker documentary and other titles to watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-to-watch-this-week-greek-salad-ghosted-and-more-111682616915313.html 111682616915313 story

Greek Salad

Tom and Mia have inherited a building in Athens from their grandfather. Tom wants to sell and invest in his startup, while Mia is anti-capitalist. The series weaves in contemporary issues like Greece's financial crisis and the debate over open borders vs strong border controls, while giving a feel of the city—an explosion of street graffiti with the Acropolis looming in the backdrop. The series is a spin-off of 2002 film L'Auberge Espagnole. (Amazon Prime)

Ghosted

Cole (Chris Evans) meets Sadie (Ana de Armas) at a farmer's market and after spending the day together, she's ghosted him. He follows her to London, and discover she's a CIA agent trying to track down a criminal, Leveque (Adrien Brody). It's a vapid action romcom with a host of cameos, including Ryan Reynolds and Sebastian Stan. Watch it only if you like Evans. (Apple TV+)

Plane

This straightforwardly titled action film has the Gerard Butler stamp all over it. A flight from Singapore being flown by captain Brodie Torrance (Butler) passes through a violent storm; one of the passengers is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), a fugitive who is being extradited. When the island the plane lands on turns out to be a separatist stronghold, Brodie and Louis must team up to get everyone out safely. Directed by Jean-Francois Richet. (Amazon Prime, rental)

Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker

The documentary looks at the career of Boris Becker, who revolutionised tennis with his athleticism and sparkling play. It also tracks his tumultuous off-court life, from affairs to tax troubles. Interviewees include Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Michael Stich and Becker himself. Directed by Alex Gibney (Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room). (Apple TV+)