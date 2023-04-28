OTT releases to watch this week: Greek Salad, Ghosted and more

Tom and Mia have inherited a building in Athens from their grandfather. Tom wants to sell and invest in his startup, while Mia is anti-capitalist. The series weaves in contemporary issues like Greece's financial crisis and the debate over open borders vs strong border controls, while giving a feel of the city—an explosion of street graffiti with the Acropolis looming in the backdrop. The series is a spin-off of 2002 film L'Auberge Espagnole. (Amazon Prime)
Cole (Chris Evans) meets Sadie (Ana de Armas) at a farmer's market and after spending the day together, she's ghosted him. He follows her to London, and discover she's a CIA agent trying to track down a criminal, Leveque (Adrien Brody). It's a vapid action romcom with a host of cameos, including Ryan Reynolds and Sebastian Stan. Watch it only if you like Evans. (Apple TV+)
This straightforwardly titled action film has the Gerard Butler stamp all over it. A flight from Singapore being flown by captain Brodie Torrance (Butler) passes through a violent storm; one of the passengers is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), a fugitive who is being extradited. When the island the plane lands on turns out to be a separatist stronghold, Brodie and Louis must team up to get everyone out safely. Directed by Jean-Francois Richet. (Amazon Prime, rental)
The documentary looks at the career of Boris Becker, who revolutionised tennis with his athleticism and sparkling play. It also tracks his tumultuous off-court life, from affairs to tax troubles. Interviewees include Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Michael Stich and Becker himself. Directed by Alex Gibney (Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room). (Apple TV+)