OTT releases to watch this week: Don't Worry Darling, Farzi and more Olivia Wilde’s divisive psychological thriller, a counterfeiter drama series starring Shahid Kapoor, and other titles to watch /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-to-watch-this-week-don-t-worry-darling-farzi-and-more-111676538632442.html 111676538632442 story

Don’t Worry Darling

Alice (Florence Pugh) lives with her husband Jack (Harry Styles) in a 1950s community—led by a cult-like figure, Frank (Chris Pine). Every morning she and the other wives see their husbands drive off to work in the desert; the women are unaware of what the men do. There is a sameness to their routine: cooking, cleaning, shopping, and looking good. Alice begins to realise something is amiss. This psychological thriller by Olivia Wilde has too many loose ends. (Amazon Prime)—Nipa Charagi

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In Ryan Coogler’s sequel, after the death of T’Challa, Wakanda is trying to fill a big gaping hole of loss and leadership. The women are now in all the dominant positions. Angela Bassett is Queen Ramonda, protecting her only remaining child, Shuri (Letitia Wright). The kingdom is being guarded by an army under the charge of General Okoye (Danai Gurira). The external threat is from an underwater race led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta) (Disney+ Hotstar)

Farzi

Raj & DK follow up their successful collaboration with Amazon on The Family Man with another series. Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor as a broke Mumbai artist who ends up making perfect counterfeit notes. Kay Kay Menon is the flamboyant don he teams up with, while Vijay Sethupathi plays the cop on his trail. Set during the time of demonetization, the show is foul-mouthed, funny and full of smart touches. (Amazon Prime)

Your Place Or Mine

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) have been friends for two decades, the kind who tell each other everything. One lives in New York, the other in Los Angeles. Now they are swapping places for a week so that Debbie can attend a course in New York while Kutcher babysits her son in LA. The most interesting thing about this Aline Brosh McKenna romcom is the soundtrack; there are 10 songs by The Cars. (Netflix)—NC

