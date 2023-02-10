OTT releases to watch this Valentine's Day From a radiant Maggie Cheung in Hong Kong to a Japanese romance-mystery to a black-and-white classic set in Scotland, here are five films to put you in the mood for love /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-to-watch-this-valentine-s-day-111675999512918.html 111675999512918 story

Asako I & II

In Ryūsuke Hamaguchi's 2018 film, Asako (Erika Karata) falls for the mysterious Baku (Masahiro Higashide), only for him to vanish one day. Two years later, Ryohei, who looks exactly like Baku, enters her life. (MUBI)

I Know Where I'm Going!

In this 1945 British classic byEmeric Pressburger and Michael Powell, a wilful heiress (Wendy Hiller), engaged to a boring businessman, travels to the Scottish Hebrides. There, she finds herself drawn to a local estate-owner (Roger Livesey). (YouTube)

Comrades: Almost A Love Story

Maggie Cheung and Leon Lai star in this film about two Chinese mainlanders who grow close in Hong Kong. Like all romance classics, it has a final scene to die for. Directed by Peter Chan. (Internet Archive)

A still from 'Carol'

Carol

Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara are unforgettable as furtive lovers in this 1950s-set drama. In both tone and structure, Todd Haynes' film recalls another classic romance, Brief Encounter. Haynes regular Ed Lachman and Carter Burwell contribute the superb photography and score. (Apple TV+)

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

This candy-coloured masterpiece by Jacques Demy, with songs by the great Michel Legrand, is entrancing, though it conceals a surprising ache. Catherine Deneuve and Nino Castelnuovo star as lovers in a French town. (MUBI)

