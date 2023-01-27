OTT releases to watch: Jung_E, Represent and more A South Korean sci-fi action film, a Paris banlieue comedy, and other titles to watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-to-watch-jung-e-represent-and-more-111674794007523.html 111674794007523 story

The Interest of Love

Ha Sang-soo (Yoo Yeon-seok) and An Soo-young (Moon Ga-young), who are colleagues at a bank, like each other but are dating different people. There are undercurrents, a lot that's left unsaid—sometimes to the extent that the characters come across as dull. But like many K-dramas, the ongoing series reflects the workplace harassment faced by women in South Korea and how wealth, educational background and social status play a role in who you date and marry. (Netflix)—Nipa Charagi

Represent

Stéphane Blé (Jean-Pascal Zadi), a youth counsellor in a Paris banlieue, is trending after a verbal sparring with a presidential candidate, Éric André. Soon he finds himself running for office, representing the marginalised. As other candidates fall by the wayside, his only opponent is the feminist and environmentally conscious Corinne Douanier (Marina Foïs). What are his chances of becoming the first black president? This political satire definitely raises a laugh. (Netflix)—NC

Gaman

In Muzaffar Ali’s classic 1978 film, Farooq Shaikh plays a slacker from a village who travels to Mumbai in search of work. There he becomes a taxi driver, but is haunted by memories of his home and wife (Smita Patil). (MUBI)

Jung_E

The earth is ravaged by climate change; humans have moved to colonies in space and a war has broken out. Yoon Jung-e (Kim Hyun-joo), a legendary mercenary, has been kept artificially alive for 35 years to mine her consciousness to create a combat android. The project is overseen by her terminally ill daughter Yoon Seo-hyun (the late Kang Soo-yeon). How does she deal with the paradox of seeing her mother being dehumanised—her android version subject to painful combat in simulations? Perhaps this future envisioned in Yeon Sang-ho's sci-fi thriller—one where you have to take an ethics test to confirm you are a human—is not so far off. (Netflix)—NC

