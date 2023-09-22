OTT releases to watch this week: The Morning Show, Jaane Jaan and more A crafty thriller by Sujoy Ghosh, a new season of ‘The Morning Show’, and other titles to watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-morning-show-jaane-jaan-111695325587776.html 111695325587776 story

The Morning Show

From highlighting MeToo in Season 1 to TV host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) livestreaming during covid in Season 2, the latest season, set in 2022, questions the future of legacy media and has some new faces, including Jon Hamm as tech billionaire Paul Marks, who is also into commercial space flight. UBA Studios is struggling financially and CEO Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) is looking to sell the network to Marks. Levy is seeking more power at UBA, while evening show host Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), who is chasing a story on the abortion laws in Texas, is worried about her personal life becoming public after a hacking attack on the network. This season though belongs to Crudup as the unpredictable and mercurial CEO. (Apple TV+)

Jaane Jaan

A still from Jaane Jaan.

In misty Kalimpong, the lives of a single mother (Kareena Kapoor Khan), a schoolteacher (Jaideep Ahlawat) and a visiting inspector (Vijay Varma) become intertwined after a violent incident. Sujoy Ghosh’s film – his best since Kahaani (2012) – is based on Keigo Higashino’s bestselling novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which has already spawned several adaptations, both official and inspired. (Netflix)

The Outfit

A still from The Outfit.

“I am not a tailor. I am a cutter. Anyone with a needle and thread and 15 minutes can be a tailor. I studied for decades to be a cutter,” says Leonard Burling (Mark Rylance), the Britisher who runs a bespoke tailoring shop in a Chicago neighbourhood of the 1950s, assisted by Mable (Zoey Deutch). His clients include the mobster Roy Boyle, his son Richie and Boyle’s henchman Francis; a lockbox in his backroom is used by the gang for exchanging messages. One night it gets bloody at the shop as it turns out there is a snitch in the gang. Rylance is splendid as he plays the cat and mouse game in this Graham Moore thriller set in a room. (Netflix)

Meg 2: The Trench

A still from Meg 2: The Trench.

Jason Statham is back in the scuba suit as diver, marine biologist and eco-warrior Jonas Taylor. In this sequel to The Meg (2018), Taylor, his team of deep-sea explorers have to contend with not one but a group of megalodons—large, big-toothed prehistoric species akin to but much larger than sharks. (Amazon Prime, rental)

Complied by Nipa Charagi and Uday Bhatia