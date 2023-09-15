OTT releases to watch this week: Gangs of Oslo, Elemental and more Elements of nature fall in love, Augusto Pinochet lives on as a vampire, and other weird and wonderful titles to watch /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-releases-gangs-of-oslo-elemental-111694702353578.html 111694702353578 story

Gangs of Oslo

Police officer Moaz (Emir Zamwa) is transferred to the gritty suburb of Lakkeberg, where he grew up. He finds out that he’s part of the team investigating the drug-running gang Enemiez, led by Rami (Mohammed Youssef), his childhood friend. To keep his criminal past a secret, he’s forced to work as an informant for Rami. The six-part Norwegian crime thriller by Ole Endresen is binge-worthy and touches on the issues of racism that immigrants face and criminal gangs recruiting young children. (Netflix)

Elemental

The latest animated film from Pixar, Elemental.

In a world inhabited by anthropomorphic elements of nature, fire element Ember (Leah Lewis) and water element Wade (Mamoudou Athie), meet and fall in love. This is the latest animated film from Pixar, directed by Peter Sohn, with music by old hand Thomas Newman. It turned out to be one of the year’s biggest sleeper hits, grossing $484 million worldwide. (Disney+ Hotstar)

A Nation of Kimchi

A still from A Nation of Kimchi.

Manhwa artist Huh Young-man, actor Ryu Soo-young and singer Mimi sample the staggering variety of kimchi in South Korea. There is one made with live octopus and small crabs; another one made with pheasant flesh. Yeosu is famous for mustard kimchi. In temples, you find kimchi made with wild flowers and leaves. There’s a kimchi for every season—cucumber kimchi, for instance, is had in summer. For Koreans, kimchi is a way of life; something that’s always on the table. The oldest record of kimchi is from the Goryeo dynasty (918-1392). And the best accompaniment to kimchi—makgeoli. (Netflix)

El Conde

A still from El Conde.

A new film from Pablo Larrain, this time back in his native Chile. It’s a dark black-and-white satire in which Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet (Jaime Vadell) is revealed to be alive in the form of a 250-year-old vampire. It’s the first collaboration between Larrain and the wonderful American cinematographer Ed Lachman (I’m Not There, Carol). (Netflix)

Compiled by Nipa Charagi and Uday Bhatia