OTT releases to watch this week: The Roundup, One Piece and more

The Roundup: No Way Out

Don Lee is back as detective Ma Seok-do in the third movie of the franchise. This time he’s investigating the death of a woman from a new drug called Hiper. The trail leads to Yakuza hitman Riki (Munetaka Aoki), and corrupt cop Joo Seong-cheol (Lee Jun-hyuk) who are at war with each other to sell the drug in Seoul. The K-film is formulaic, but Don Lee, as always, is fun to watch, slamming and pummeling the bad guys single-handedly. (Amazon Prime)

One Piece

A still from One Piece.

An incredibly successful manga, the pirate adventure saga One Piece has been running since 1997. It has spawned an anime series and 14 animated feature films, along with other media. The latest adaptation is an English-language live-action series with an international cast. Netflix will count on the built-in fanbase, but will those fans accept the inevitable changes in this new adaptation? (Netflix)

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn

A still from Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn.

The riveting four-part series tracks the rise and fall of the former CEO of Nissan and Renault, who escaped to Lebanon in 2019 in a musical equipment box while awaiting trial in Japan. Once feted for turning around Nissan, he was arrested in 2018 and placed in solitary confinement for underreporting compensation. Besides director James Jones speaking to Ghosn and his wife Carole in Lebanon, the talking heads include former US Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son Pete who plotted his dramatic escape, former Nissan and Renault executives and business journalists. Ghosn, who is also accused of misusing corporate assets and money laundering after taking a pay cut at Renault, maintains if there is a victim in the whole story, it’s him. (Apple TV+)

One Fine Morning

A still from One Fine Morning.

One of the best films of 2022, One Fine Morning is the story of Sandra (Léa Seydoux), a translator and a single mother with an ageing father suffering from a neurodegenerative disease affecting his cognitive abilities. The character is drawn from filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve’s father. (MUBI)