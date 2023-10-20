OTT releases to watch this week: ‘Lessons in Chemistry’, ‘Kaala Paani’ and more Stars of different Disney eras assemble, America falls in love with Messi, and other titles to watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ott-lessons-chemistry-kaala-paani-messi-america-once-upon-studio-111697797425265.html 111697797425265 story

Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) is a brilliant chemistry lab technician who has to deal with maddening institutional sexism in the 1960s, in this series based on Bonnie Garmus’ popular book. Zott unexpectedly falls in love with Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman), a renowned scientist as deeply obsessed with his work as Zott is. Aja Naomi King brings strength to the character of Harriet, Evans’ neighbour. (Apple TV+)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM

Thirty-somethings who grew up on the original animated series should be charmed by this new entry, which displays verve, rude energy and evident affection for its source material. Directed by Jeff Rowe, and co-written by, among others, Seth Rogen. (Amazon Prime, rental)

Kaala Paani

Tensions mount in this Netflix survival drama as a mysterious illness runs rampant in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. The seven-episode series is created by Sameer Saxena; Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh and Vikas Kumar are part of the ensemble cast. (Netflix)

Messi Meets America

After Beckham (Netflix) comes Messi Meets America, which tracks Argentine superstar Lionel Messi’s entry to the US’ Major League Soccer. The docuseries interviews Messi—who signed with the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami CF earlier this year after leaving Paris Saint-Germain—Beckham, midfielder Sergio Busquets and others. The first three episodes look closely at his move to the US, and how Beckham played an instrumental role in bringing him into the MLS. (Apple TV+)

Camera Buff

Krzysztof Kieślowski’s early fiction features are as fascinating as his later masterworks. Camera Buff (1977) stars Jerzy Stuhr as a factory worker in Communist Poland who receives a video camera as a gift. His newfound hobby soon becomes an obsession. (MUBI)

Once Upon a Studio

This animated short is a “love letter” to Disney, which is celebrating its centennial. In it, Disney characters from different eras—ranging from Mickey Mouse and Peter Pan to Moana and Wreck-It Ralph—meet and interact with each other. Several of the original voice actors return, but perhaps the most poignant cameo will be the late Robin Williams as Aladdin’s genie, sourced from archival recordings. The eight-minute film combines traditional animation, computer animation and live action, and is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy. (Disney+ Hotstar)