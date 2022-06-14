Now an Indian adaptation of Fauda that is set in Kashmir

Helmed by the award-winning director Sudhir Mishra, Tanaav, the Hindi adaptation of the internationally acclaimed web series Fauda, is all set to stream on SonyLIV.

Tanaav, meaning stress and chaos, is a fast-paced socio-political drama filled with stories of revenge, betrayal, love and flawed characters. The series will span 12 nail-biting episodes.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, the show is set in Kashmir in the year 2017. Tanaav, tells the story of a Special Covert Ops Unit, their bravery and courage.

Tanaav features Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, among others in prominent roles.

"As a filmmaker, Tanaav allowed me to explore a variety of characters and delve deep into their psyche. It is a true Indian story weaved into a tightly-knit action drama that highlights human emotions and the dilemmas they face. I cannot wait for the audience to binge-watch Tanaav," states Sudhir Mishra.

Fauda is a globally acclaimed Israeli web series and is said to be one of the best shows ever made in a foreign language. Its Indian adaptation, Tanaav, has been recreated for a larger Indian and global audience.

