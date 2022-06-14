advertisement

Now an Indian adaptation of Fauda that is set in Kashmir

Now an Indian adaptation of Fauda that is set in Kashmir

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, ‘Tanaav’ is the Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli series ‘Fauda’ 

Fauda is a globally acclaimed Israeli web series and is said to be one of the best shows ever made in a foreign language. Photo: IMDB
ANI
LAST PUBLISHED 14.06.2022  |  04:10 PM IST

Listen to this article

Helmed by the award-winning director Sudhir Mishra, Tanaav, the Hindi adaptation of the internationally acclaimed web series Fauda, is all set to stream on SonyLIV.

Tanaav, meaning stress and chaos, is a fast-paced socio-political drama filled with stories of revenge, betrayal, love and flawed characters. The series will span 12 nail-biting episodes.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, the show is set in Kashmir in the year 2017. Tanaav, tells the story of a Special Covert Ops Unit, their bravery and courage.

Tanaav features Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, among others in prominent roles.

"As a filmmaker, Tanaav allowed me to explore a variety of characters and delve deep into their psyche. It is a true Indian story weaved into a tightly-knit action drama that highlights human emotions and the dilemmas they face. I cannot wait for the audience to binge-watch Tanaav," states Sudhir Mishra. 

Fauda is a globally acclaimed Israeli web series and is said to be one of the best shows ever made in a foreign language. Its Indian adaptation, Tanaav, has been recreated for a larger Indian and global audience.

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    14.06.2022 | 04:10 PM IST

