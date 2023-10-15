OTT releases to watch this week: Past Lives, Big Vape and more A modern romance that spans decades, a docuseries on an e-cigarette company, and other titles to watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/new-ott-shows-past-lives-big-vape-mission-impossible-111697312724621.html 111697312724621 story

Past Lives

Starring Greta Lee and Teo Yoo, and directed by Celine Song, Past Lives is the story of Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends who go their separate ways after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited in New York for just one week. A modern romance story spanning decades, Past Lives explores ideas of what ifs, destiny, love and the choices that make a life. (Lionsgate Play)

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

A still from Big Vape.

Directed by R.J. Cutler, this four-part docuseries, based on the book Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise Of Juul, by TIME health correspondent Jamie Ducharme, looks at how the e-cigarette company JUUL went from being a household name and corporate success story to hitting financial lows, while also exploring how vaping engulfed—and impacted—an entire generation of young people worldwide. (Netflix)

The Fall of the House of Usher

A still from The Fall of the House of Usher. (Netflix/YouTube)

Based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, this horror series focuses on Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), who, along with his sister Madeline (Mary McDonnell), has built a billion-dollar medical conglomerate that specialises in an addictive opioid. As his six children start dying mysteriously, his empire begins to crumble. (Netflix)

Mission Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One

A still from Mission Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One

The Mission Impossible franchise’s seventh film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), a member of an American spy agency, as he jumps off a cliff on a motorbike and chases a new and timely villain, a self-aware rogue Artificial Intelligence called The Entity. As Hunt races against time to save the world again, the film packs in several twists to keep those looking for an adrenaline rush intrigued. (Amazon Prime, rent)

Also read: 4 events for a stimulating week ahead