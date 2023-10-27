OTT releases to watch this week: Pain Hustlers, Yellow Door and more A new thriller starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, a documentary about Bong Joon-ho’s film club, and more /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/new-ott-shows-emily-blunt-bong-joon-ho-111698379853130.html 111698379853130 story

Pain Hustlers

Emily Blunt stars as a single mother who takes a job at a failing pharma company. She changes its fortunes but gets caught in a dangerous racket. Co-starring Chris Evans and Andy Garcia. Directed by David Yates, who helmed the final four Harry Potter films. (Netflix)

Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club

A documentary about Bong Joon-ho’s film club

A treat for fans of Bong Joon-ho, director of Memories of Murder, The Host and the Oscar-winning Parasite. This charming documentary is about a film club called Yellow Door that Bong and a group of Korean cinephiles formed in the 1990s. Directed by Lee Hyuk-rae, another member of the club. (Netflix)

Decision to Leave

A still from Decision to Leave.

In Decision To Leave, arguably the best film of 2022, two lonely lovers, a detective and a murder suspect, turn an investigation into a chess game of suppressed longings. Park Chan-wook’s direction is as smooth and witty as ever—and here allows his romantic side to show more freely. (MUBI)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

A still from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Who could have guessed that the second-highest-grossing movie of 2023 (Barbie is number one) would be a lowbrow animation based on a classic arcade game? The Super Mario Bros. Movie has a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as the Italian-American plumbers Mario and Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as the antagonist Bowser (with a memorably weird musical number, Peaches). (JioCinema)

Complied by Uday Bhatia