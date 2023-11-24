OTT releases to watch this week: Oppenheimer, Leo and more Cillian Murphy builds an atomic bomb, a new action thriller from Lokesh Kanagaraj, and other titles to watch /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/new-ott-releases-oppenheimer-leo-111700798369451.html 111700798369451 story

Oppenheimer

One of the most acclaimed films of the year comes to streaming. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the leading light of quantum physics, is approached by the US government to build an atomic bomb. Christopher Nolan’s film balances the spectacular with the intimate; it’s focused as much on the creation of the bomb as it is on three hearings involving Oppenheimer. (Amazon Prime, rental)

Leo

A still from Leo.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has been mentioned more than a few times in this paper as one of the most exciting action directors working in India today. His latest, Leo, now comes to streaming after a hugely successful run in theatres. It stars Vijay as an animal rescuer in Himachal Pradesh who, when confronted by thugs, transforms into a lethal killer. Soon, he attracts the attention of gangsters who believe he’s someone else entirely. (Netflix)

Crashing Eid

A still from Crashing Eid

London-based Razan, a single mother with a 15-year-old daughter, Lamar, is spending Eid with her family in Jeddah. Fiercely independent, divorced and abaya-averse, she’s a misfit in the conservative Saudi society. Now, she has to tell her family about her British-Pakistani fiancé, Sameer. Unbeknownst to her, Sameer also decides to travel to Jeddah. Both sets of parents are against their marriage. “Their faith is not genuine,” says Razan’s mom, even though Sameer is Muslim. Sameer’s parents think their son is a catch. The Arabic comedy series is funny but also underlines the cultural differences, prejudices and gender bias. (Netflix)

Home in the wild

A still from Home in the Wild.

Professional adventurers Jim and Tori Baird take their two sons—Wesley, 4, and one-year-old Hudson—on their first overnight canoe trip in the backcountry, on French River in Ontario. Their next trip is to Lake Island. Wesley has a rare neurological disorder, FOXG1 syndrome, and doctors have suggested that being outdoors in nature could have a positive impact on his development. The couple are exploring if they can live off-grid. A heart-warming series, with plenty of high-fives. (Disney+ Hotstar)

Compiled by Nipa Charagi and Uday Bhatia