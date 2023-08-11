OTT releases to watch this week: Only Murders in the Building, Fisk and more A quirky office comedy, a cozy murder mystery series, and other titles to watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/new-ott-releases-only-murders-in-the-building-selena-gomez-fisk-111691727364677.html 111691727364677 story

Only Murders in the Building

The coziest of murder comedies returns with a third season. One of the delights of the show is the back-and-forth between amateur sleuths Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez – and the witty guest spots, from Sting to Shirley MacLaine. This season’s new inductees are Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep. (Disney+ Hotstar)

Fisk

A still from Fisk.

Corporate lawyer Helen Tudor-Fisk (Kitty Flanagan) moves to Melbourne from Sydney after her marriage falls apart. She takes up a job with a solicitor firm Gruber & Gruber, which specialises in wills and probates and is run by partners Ray Gruber and his sister Roz. Helen is not a people person—she was fired from her last job—has three identical brown, baggy suits, and an equal number of drab shirts. Even her dog Artie is brown. When asked to lose the “festival of brown”, she turns up in a canary yellow suit. It is a quirky office comedy with plenty of laughs. (Netflix)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

A still from Winning Time: The Rise of Lakers Dynasty.

Winning Time returns for its second season, which will see Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) propel the Los Angeles Lakers to new heights. This period basketball comedy-drama series had an underrated first season, with a wealth of foul-mouthed, wisecracking, hilarious turns from actors like Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts and John C. Reilly. (JioCinema)

Filip

A still from Filip.

Set in the Nazi era, Filip (Eryk Kulm) escapes to Frankfurt after his family and fiancée are killed in a Warsaw ghetto. Posing as a French citizen, he works as a waiter in a luxury hotel. Filip has his own twisted way of seeking revenge, by sleeping with German women—in the Third Reich, foreign workers were considered racially inferior and German women were punished if found having a physical relationship with them. Directed by Michał Kwieciński, the Polish film is based on a semi-biographical novel by Leopold Tyrmand. (Netflix)