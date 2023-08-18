OTT releases to watch this week: Guns and Gulaabs, Down for Love and more Raj & DK return with a gangland show, Billions looks to end on a high, and other titles you can watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/new-ott-releases-new-guns-and-gulaabs-down-for-love-111692333711039.html 111692333711039 story

Raj & DK have already made one of the best shows of the year with Farzi. They now have a new series out, a lurid small-town gangster comedy called Guns and Gulaabs. Their zingy humour and way with set pieces should be a big draw. So will the cast, which includes Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav. (Netflix)

The five-episode series follows a bunch of young people with Down syndrome as they go on blind dates, looking for love—"because that (love) what makes you human," says one participant. There is Libby Hunsdale, who starred in Poppy (2021) and finds it difficult to tell her date Josh that they can only be friends; photographer and swimmer Carlos Biggemann, who woos his date Aelinor with poetry; and 18-year-old model Lily-Mae Ivatt-Oakley, who is looking for a partner who can keep up with her. Unlike most reality shows, this endearing New Zealand-based show is shorn of drama. (Netflix)

Nine-year-old Alice Hart’s abusive father Clem and mother Agnes die in a fire. She goes to live with her grandmother June (Sigourney Weaver), who runs a flower farm called Thornfield, which doubles as a safe space for women. Here, each flower has a meaning; what the women find hard to express, can be conveyed with a bunch of flowers. An adaptation of Holly Ringland’s novel, the series on domestic abuse is beautifully shot, but the initial episodes are difficult to follow because it gives away very little information. (Amazon Prime)

The season without Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) didn’t take. So for Billions’ seventh and final season, Axe is back, ready to lock horns – or perhaps team up – with former US attorney Chuck Rhodes (Paul Giamatti). Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) will hopefully be relegated to the background, making more room for Chuck, Axe, Wags (David Costabile), Wendy (Maggie Siff), Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) and other regulars of this addictive, acidly funny series. (Disney+ Hotstar)