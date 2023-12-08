OTT releases to watch this week: Leave the World Behind, Kadak Singh and more Julia Roberts teams up with Ethan Hawke, a twisty thriller starring Pankaj Tripathi, and other titles to watch /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/new-ott-releases-leave-the-world-behind-kadak-singh-111702007719753.html 111702007719753 story

Leave the World Behind

Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Bacon star in this psychological thriller where a family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a mysterious cyberattack knocks out their devices — and two strangers appear at their door, seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. They must fight for survival amid an inexplicable blackout and a collapsing world around them. Directed by Sam Esmail, the movie is based on the best-selling 2020 novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam. (Netflix)

Kadak Singh

A still from Kadak Singh

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (Pink) directs this twisty thriller. Pankaj Tripathi stars as a patient with retrograde amnesia, whose past gradually comes to light. Is he being played by the people who claim to know him, or is he orchestrating something? Also starring Sanjana Sanghi and Parvathy Thiruvothu. (Zee5)

Come Drink With Me

A still from Come Drink With Me.

This 1966 classic from Taiwan stars Cheng Pei-Pei as a young swordfighter and martial artist out to find her brother. Director King Hu made this in collaboration with the legendary Shaw Brothers studio. The film was a huge success and an influence on wuxia films to come, including the crossover sensation Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which paid tribute by casting Cheng Pei-Pei as one of the villains. (MUBI)

Jigarthanda Doublex

A still from Jigarthanda Doublex

Talented Tamil director Kartik Subbaraj is back with a prequel to his cult 2014 action comedy Jigarthanda. In a nutty ode to cinema, a gangster hires a film-maker to direct him in a Western. Starring Raghava Lawrence, S.J. Suryah and Nimisha Sajayan. (Netflix)