OTT releases to watch this week: The Buccaneers, The Railway Men and more

The Buccaneers

It’s the 1870s, and four nouveau riche young American women are off to London to find eligible suitors; their friend Conchita (Alisha Boe) is married to an English lord. They are a boisterous, fun-loving bunch; their outlook towards life, love and marriage at odds with the conservative English gentry, which is looking to marry into money but expects the girl to be docile. The period drama is as much about culture clash as it is about female friendship. (Apple TV+)

The Railway Men

A still from The Railway Men.

In the aftermath of the lethal gas leak in Bhopal in 1984, a few committed officials and residents come together to save thousands of lives. This four-episode series is created by Shiv Rawail, who has co-written it with Aayush Gupta. The ensemble cast includes R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Raghubir Yadav and Babil Khan. (Netflix)

Olivia

A still from Olivia.

English teen Olivia is sent to a finishing school in Paris. There she becomes infatuated with her headmistress, who’s in a rocky relationship with another teacher. This landmark lesbian film, made in France in 1951, was directed by Jacqueline Audry. (MUBI)

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams

At age 16, Robbie Williams joined the boy band Take That, and by age 22 he was written off after he had left the group. While Take That broke up, Williams’ solo career took off with Angels—his best-selling single—in 1997. Despite his huge success, he was grappling with poor mental health, low self-worth, drug and alcohol abuse, and constantly panned by the British press. In the four-part docu-series, the singer-songwriter looks at behind-the-scenes footage from his career. (Netflix)

Compiled by Nipa Charagi and Uday Bhatia