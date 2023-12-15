What to watch this week: The Crown, Priscilla and more ‘The Crown’ comes to the end of its reign, Elvis through Priscilla Presley’s eyes, and more to watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/new-on-screens-the-crown-priscilla-reacher-111702612013855.html 111702612013855 story

The Crown

The second part of the final season of The Crown is here. Peter Morgan’s series has been an unprecedented hit for Netflix, taking viewers through the life and long reign of Queen Elizabeth II. After the death of Princess Diana, we see the royal family contend with public hostility and waning importance. Highlights should include the queen’s Golden Jubilee, the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s courtship. With Imelda Staunton as the final incarnation of the queen. (Netflix)

Priscilla

A still from Priscilla.

Sofia Coppola (The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation) directs this film based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me. It follows Priscilla (Cailee Spaeny) as she is courted by and later marries musical heartthrob Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi). The film explores the pressures Elvis’ crazy fame put on their relationship. Spaeny’s performance is garnering praise (she won Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival) but it should also be interesting to see Elordi’s interpretation of Elvis on the heels of Austin Butler’s Oscar-nominated turn. (In theatres)

Also read: Why the return of Frasier Crane means so much to TV itself

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

A still from Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

At a time when studio filmmaking is arguably the least exciting it’s ever been, Aardman is a source of comfort. The British animation giants continue to turn out hilarious, painstakingly crafted stop-motion films, series and shorts. Their latest is a sequel to their most famous film, 2000’s Chicken Run. Zachary Levi takes over from Mel Gibson as the voice of Rocky, the resourceful chicken who, along with wife Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) and a few others, must counter a new threat to their existence. Also featuring the voices of Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Nick Mohamed (Ted Lasso), Imelda Stanton and Miranda Richardson. (Netflix)

Silent Night

A still from Silent Night.

One of the greatest living action directors returns to the big screen. Hong Kong’s John Woo is responsible for classics like The Killer and Hard Boiled. His latest, Silent Night, is about an ordinary man who goes on a rampage after his son is killed in crossfire between gangs. The twist: his vocal cords are damaged in the incident, so the rest is a mostly wordless action film. Woo no longer commands the respect he used to in Hollywood – journeyman Joel Kinnaman is in the lead – but this will be worth it if only to see one last slo-mo shootout from the master. (In theatres)

The Delinquents

A still from The Delinquents

Morán, a bank clerk (Daniel Elías), has it all figured out. He has stolen $650000 but plans to confess. Meanwhile, his colleague, Román (Esteban Bigliardi), will hide the money for the duration of his prison time, after which they will split it. Problems ensue when Román meets a fascinating woman (Margarita Molfino). This Argentinian crime comedy is directed by Rodrigo Moreno. It was chosen as Argentina’s official entry for next year’s Academy Awards. (MUBI)

Reacher

A still from The Reacher.

The first season of Reacher was a bit hit for Amazon, with the mighty Alan Ritchson playing a battering ram with a heart of gold. In the second season, Reacher is joined by members of his old military unit after one of their compatriots is murdered. This series is based on Lee Child’s Reacher novels; the new season adapts Bad Luck and Trouble (2007). (Amazon Prime)

Also read: Satirizing American life with Grand Theft Auto VI

—Compiled by Uday Bhatia