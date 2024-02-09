What to watch this week: Marx Can Wait, The Holdovers and more Marco Bellocchio’s intimate portrait of a tragedy, Alexander Payne’s tender comedy, and other titles to watch /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/new-on-screens-marco-bellocchio-alexander-payne-111707451049454.html 111707451049454 story

Marx Can Wait

Director Marco Bellocchio investigates the emotional effects of the suicide of his twin brother at 29. When Camillo killed himself, Bellocchio was already on his way to becoming a promising director. In this documentary, he looks back at how the suicide haunted his later work, illustrating with the help of scenes from his films. He also conducts interviews with his family members about the incident and the life of his brother and mother. An intimate portrait of a tragedy with personal and artistic repercussions. (MUBI)

The Holdovers

A still from The Holdovers

Years after Sideways, Paul Giamatti reunites with Alexander Payne for this tender comedy. He plays a teacher in a posh school, who has to stay back on campus over the Christmas holidays and take care of a difficult, gifted boy (Dominic Sessa) whose family is travelling. Keeping them company is the school cook (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), who is dealing with her own sorrows. (In theatres)

Bhakshak

A still from Bhakshak

A brave journalist sets out to uncover evidence of systemic abuse at a women’s shelter. This Hindi film, starring Bhumi Pednekar, is directed by Pulkit. Also featuring Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar and Aditya Srivastava. (Netflix)

The Iron Claw

A still from The Iron Claw

This biographical drama is based on the three Von Erich brothers, professional wrestlers in Texas in the 1980s. It’s directed by Sean Durkin and stars Zac Efron (High School School), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness) as the brothers and Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) as their domineering father. (In theatres)

Compiled by Uday Bhatia