What to watch this week: '3 Body Problem,' 'Madgaon Express' and more

3 Body Problem

This new Netflix series is the first new work from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss after Game Of Thrones. Co-created with Alexander Woo and based on the eponymous Chinese novel by Liu Cixin, it’s a hugely ambitious story spanning different geographies and eras. (Netflix)

Madgaon Express

A still from Madgaon Express

Kunal Khemu, an underrated comic actor, has directed his first feature. Rather like Go Goa Gone, which he acted in and had a writing credit on, this is a rambunctious comedy set in Goa, with three friends coming into possession of a lot of cocaine. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, it stars Divyenndu (Mirzapur), Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992), Avinash Tiwary (Laila Majnu) and Nora Fatehi. (In theatres)

The Last Year of Darkness

A still from The Last Year of Darkness

A 2023 film by Benjamin Mullinkosson about Funky Town, a nightclub in Chengdu, China. This documentary is an immersive portrait of the club, seen by regulars as a safe haven to express their identities. It played at festivals like the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam. (MUBI)

Lootere

A still from Lootere

A new limited series about an Indian cargo ship that is hijacked by pirates in Somali waters, and the subsequent efforts to free its crew. Lootere is created by Hansal Mehta (Shahid, Aligarh) and Shaailesh R. Singh and directed by Jai Mehta. It stars Vivek Gomber, Rajat Kapoor, Preetika Chawla, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Deepak Tijori. (Disney+ Hotstar)

Compiled by Uday Bhatia