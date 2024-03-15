What to watch this week: ‘Murder Mubarak’, 'Big Girls Don't Cry' and more A murder mystery in a posh Delhi club, a boarding school drama, and other titles to watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/new-films-series-pankaj-tripathi-sidharth-malhotra-111710475289902.html 111710475289902 story

Murder Mubarak

In our review of Anuja Chauhan’s 2021 novel Club You To Death, we had said that its protagonist, ACP Bhavani Singh, “is a neatly written antithesis of the machismo-driven Bollywood franchise cop”. Just three years later, a Bollywood adaptation is here is the form of a Netflix murder mystery. After a gym trainer is found murdered at a posh Delhi club, an inspector investigates a series of wealthy suspects with secrets to conceal.

Pankaj Tripathi stars as Singh, with a fun supporting cast of Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Kunal Khemu, Tisca Chopra and Dimple Kapadia. Written by Ghazal Dhaliwal and Suprotim Sengupta, and directed by Homi Adajania (Being Cyrus, Cocktail). (Netflix)

Big Girls Don’t Cry

A still from Big Girls Don’t Cry

This seven-episode series follows the tumultuous lives of a group of young women in an all-girls boarding school in a hill town. Created by Nitya Mehra (Baar Baar Dekho, Made In Heaven), who shares directing duties with Karan Kapadia, Sudhanshu Saria and Kopal Naithani. Pooja Bhatt stars as the school’s strict headmistress. (Amazon Prime)

Our Body

A still from Our Body

Our Body is a documentary set in a gynaecology ward in a Paris hospital. This film, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival 2023, manages to touch upon a range of issues, from reproductive rights to mental health. Directed by Claire Simon. (MUBI)

Yodha

A still from Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra doubles down on his patriotic action hero persona in the new Hindi thriller Yodha. His supersoldier takes on a group of hijackers aboard a plane. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and co-starring Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani and Ronit Roy. (In theatres)

Compiled by Uday Bhatia