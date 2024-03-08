What to watch this week: ‘The Gentlemen', ‘All of Us Strangers’ and more Guy Ritchie makes his streaming debut, Andrew Scott sees ghosts, and other titles to watch this weekend /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/new-films-series-guy-ritchie-andrew-scott-paul-mescal-111709841389911.html 111709841389911 story

The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie adapts his 2019 film of the same name into a series for Netflix. Eddie Halstead (Theo James) inherits a sprawling estate and a dukedom, but this brings him in contact with a variety of unsavoury characters. Also starring Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, Joely Richardson and British tough guy royalty in Ray Winstone and Vinnie Jones. (Netflix)

All of Us Strangers

A still from All of Us Strangers

Adam, a screenwriter, visits his childhood home and starts seeing visions of his parents, who died in a car accident decades earlier. This film is based on the novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada. It stars Andrew Scott (Fleabag) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and is directed by Andrew Haigh (Weekend). (In theatres)

The Colour Purple

A still from The Colour Purple

Steven Spielberg famously adapted Alice Walker’s novel for the big screen in 1985; the film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards. This new version is a musical, based on the Broadway production. It tells the story of an African American woman, Celie (Fantasia Barrino), living in the American South during the early 1900s. The original film’s producers, Spielberg and Quincy Jones, return as producers along with Broadway producers Scott Sanders and Oprah Winfrey. Directed by Blitz Bazawule and costarring Danielle Brooks (Oscar nominated for Best Supporting Actress), Taraji P. Henson and Colman Domingo. (In theatres)

To Kill a Tiger

A still from To Kill a Tiger

Nisha Pahuja’s film is nominated for the Documentary Feature Oscar this year. This Canadian documentary is about a family in Jharkhand who are seeking justice after their teenage daughter is raped. Pahuja had directed the Emmy nominated The World Before Her in 2012. (Netflix)

Compiled by Uday Bhatia

Also read: Why the CPB Darkroom workshops focus on visual storytelling