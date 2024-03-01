What to watch this week: ‘Dune 2’, 'Shogun', and more Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ sequel, a limited series based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel, and other things to watch /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/new-film-series-dune-sequel-shogun-spaceman-111709263836732.html 111709263836732 story

Dune: Part Two

Denis Villeneuve’s delayed Dune sequel is set to release this weekend. The cast is loaded – Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux – but an equally big draw is the director’s ability to conjure up wondrous CGI spectacle. The film continues the story of Paul Atreides, who slowly sheds his skepticism about being a prophesied messiah and raises a mighty army of followers. (In theatres)

Shogun

A still from Shogun

A shipwrecked English sailor and a powerful feudal lord meet in 16th century Japan. This limited series is the second pass made at James Clavell’s 1975 novel after a 1980 series starring Toshira Mifune. It’s created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, and has an accomplished cast: Hiroyuki Sanada (Ring), Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth), Tadanobu Asano (Gohatto) and Anna Sawai (Pachinko). (Disney+ Hotstar)

Spaceman

A still from Spaceman

A lonely astronaut on a solo mission at the edge of the solar system is worried about the state of his marriage back on earth. Amazingly, counsel is offered by an intergalactic spider. Based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař, this film is directed by Johan Renck (Chernobyl). It stars Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano. (Netflix

Laapataa Ladies

A still from Laapataa Ladies

Somewhere in rural India in 2001, two young brides get accidentally swapped on a train. This comedy marks a welcome return to the director’s chair for Kiran Rao, who debuted promisingly with Dhobi Ghat in 2010 but hasn’t helmed a film since. Laapataa Ladies first played at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. Starring Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava and Ravi Kishan. (In theatres)

Compiled by Uday Bhatia