Monica, O My Darling, Inside Man and other titles to watch

The Crown

The fifth season of The Crown, which has reached the tumultuous ‘90s, is bound to be controversial. Our review said: “The actors may all be having a good time but the show feels inescapably trivial. The Crown was once a Netflix milestone, a show I have admired in the past for its craft and its performances — and specific episodes, like the first season masterwork where Winston Churchill had his portrait painted, featured impressively cinematic storytelling — but I couldn’t take its self-congratulatory tone any longer. After hearing the Queen speak about ’the continuing vitality of British udders', this viewer abdicated after episode one.” (Netflix)

Monica, O My Darling

This thriller from Vasan Bala is also a pitch-black comedy. Rajkummar Rao stars as the cheating engineer who takes the extreme step of plotting his blackmailing mistress’ murder. Huma Qureshi plays Monica, Radhika Apte co-stars. (Netflix)

My Policeman

Based on a novel by Bethan Roberts, the film alternates between the late 1950s, when homosexuality was a criminal offence in the UK, and the 1990s. It follows the fragile yet complex relationship of closeted Tom (Harry Styles) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson), and Tom's girlfriend, and later wife, Marion (Emma Corrin)—their older versions are played by Linus Roache, Rupert Everett and Gina McKee, respectively. Cut to the 1990s, Marion has brought stroke-ridden Patrick home—they are meeting after four decades, but still weighed down by the past. (Amazon Prime)—Nipa Charagi

Inside Man

"Everyone is a murderer; all it takes is a good reason and a bad day," says Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci), a criminology professor who is on the death row in Texas for the murder of his wife. He also helps solve cases, with serial killer Dillon (Atkins Estimond) acting as his assistant—he has a photographic memory. Meanwhile, in the UK, vicar Harry Watling (David Tennant) is hurtling down a rabbit hole after making a series of bad decisions, including trapping his son's tutor, Janice Fife (Dolly Wells), in the basement over a misunderstanding. These two worlds collide via journalist Beth Davenport (Lydia West). The death row duo is dark and delightful, with some clever dialogue, while Harry's situation is simply implausible. (Netflix)—NC

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman meant this film will unfold in the shadow of T’Challa. Shuri, Nakiya, Okoye and Ramonda will have to regroup and protect Wakanda from Namor, leader of an underwater people. Ryan Coogler returns to direct this sequel. (In theatres)

