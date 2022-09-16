Mo, In the Aisles and other titles to watch this weekend

No Limit (Netflix)

Roxanne (Camille Rowe) enrols into free diver Pascal Gautier's (Sofiane Zermani) workshop. Soon they are a couple and he's training and constantly pushing her to dive deeper. Their relationship turns toxic as the spotlight shifts on her as the rising star. The French drama, while a work of fiction, is inspired by the life of free diver Audrey Mestre, who died in 2012 while attempting a world record in "no limits" dive set by her husband, Pipin Ferreras. It's an extreme sport, where divers plumb the depths of an ocean on a single breath—the lungs are reduced to the size of an orange from pressure. To get an insight into the sport and life of Mestre, watch the 2013 documentary No Limits—The Audrey Mestre Documentary on YouTube.—Nipa Charagi

Everything Everywhere All at Once (in theatres)

Indian viewers will finally get a chance to see this highly rated sleeper hit from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Hong Kong movie legend Michelle Yeoh stars as an immigrant working in a laundromat in America, who must use the many versions of herself to stop the multiverse from being destroyed by evil forces.

Mo (Netflix)

Palestinian Mo Najjar (comedian Mohammed Amer) and his family are undocumented; they have been living in Houston for 22 years after fleeing Kuwait, waiting for their asylum case to be heard. This American comedy series is funny in its portrayal of the cultural nuances and complexities: people mistake Palestine for Pakistan, and one guy greets Mo with “shalom”. There's a scene where Mo's Catholic girlfriend takes him to the church for confession. But the series is also heartfelt. "The Zionists seized our land, then Saddam took what we had...we carry on. That's what we do as Palestinians, we carry on," says Mo's mother, who makes her own olive oil because "olive oil heals everything".

In the Aisles (MUBI)

In this affecting German film from 2018, a reclusive worker in a box store falls for his co-worker. The leads are two amazing soulful performers: Franz Rogowski (Transit) and Sandra Hüller (Toni Erdmann). Directed by Thomas Stuber.

Jogi (Netflix)

A film that looks back on the horrors of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Amid the chaos, three friends unite for a risky rescue mission. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Amyra Dastur, and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

