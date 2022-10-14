Luckiest Girl Alive, Prey and other titles to watch this weekend

Public Enemy (Netflix)

Guy Béranger (Angelo Bison), a convicted serial child killer, is released after two decades in prison and placed in the protection of federal inspector Chloé Muller (Stephanie Blanchoud) at the abbey in Vielsart village, in the densely forested Ardennes region of Belgium. The small community is outraged, and when a young girl goes missing, things get murkier. Bison as a psychopath is understated and riveting, with the very handsome Clément Manuel as monk Lucas Stassart and Muller, both with a conflicted past, playing the perfect foil. It's a binge watch—Belgians do noir well.

After the Curfew (MUBI)

In this classic Indonesian film from 1954, a student finds himself on the run from the authorities. Umair Ismail’s film shows the disillusionment that set in for many after independence from the Netherlands. Part of Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project, a series of classic restored films on MUBI.

Luckiest Girl Alive (Netflix)

Ani Fanelli (Mila Kunis) is a sex advice writer at a women's magazine. On the surface of it, she has the perfect life – until you see her stuffing her face with pizza and imagining blood dripping from knives. Now a documentary film-maker wants her to tell her story: as a teenager, she was sexually assaulted and survived a school shooting. "An approximation of honesty won't make the cut," her editor tells her. Based on Jessica Knoll's novel, the film may feel rushed at times but is worth watching for the issues it portrays, especially victim-blaming.

Prey (Disney+ Hotstar)

A fine addition to the Predator franchise, set in early 18th century America. Amber Midthunder (Legion) stars as young warrior Naru of the Comanche tribe, who must fight the deadly alien as well as fur traders who are destroying their livelihood. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever (Apple TV+)

Zac Efron stars as Chickie, a slacker in New York in the 1960s who decides to go to Vietnam and hand out beers to his friends who are serving there. Amazingly, this film is based on a true story. Co-starring Russell Crowe as a war photographer, and directed by Peter Farrelly, who managed a Best Picture Oscar with similarly mawkish material in The Green Book.

