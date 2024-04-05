What to watch this week: ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, ‘Ripley’ and more A pulpy thriller starring Kristen Stewart, a new Patricia Highsmith adaptation, and other titles to watch this week /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/loot-wish-ripley-scoop-love-lies-bleeding-111712288458153.html 111712288458153 story

Love Lies Bleeding

Lou (Kristen Stewart), a gym manager, falls for a bodybuilder named Jackie (Katy O'Brian) in this pulpy, gory romantic thriller. Given how little non-franchise programming there is nowadays, it’s a surprise to see this film in Indian theatres, especially so soon after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Directed by Rose Glass. (In theatres)

Ripley

Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr Ripley has been adapted for the screen several times, notably by Rene Clement in Purple Noon (1960), Wim Wenders in The American Friend (1977) and by Anthony Minghella in a superb eponymous 1999 film. The latest version is a series starring Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Fleabag) as the titular conman sent to bring home a rich playboy. Created by Steven Zaillian, writer of Schindler’s List and Moneyball. (Netflix)

Scoop

The story of how Buckingham Palace was pressured into allowing an interview with Prince Andrew, which led to his downfall. The televised interview focused on sexual assault allegations against Andrew. Gillian Anderson and Billie Piper portray the women at BBC Newsnight who were responsible for the scoop; Rufus Sewell plays Andrew. (Netflix)

Never Gonna Snow Again

Zhenia (Alec Utgoff), a Ukrainian immigrant who works as a masseur in Poland, has a magical touch that alters the lives of privileged clients. This Polish film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival 2020. It is written and co-directed by Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert. (MUBI)

Wish

This 2023 animated feature revives the classic ‘wish upon a star’ Disney trope. Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose) is a 17-year-old in the magical Kingdom of Rosas who’s granted a wish by King Magnifico (Chris Pine). With the help of an actual star manifested as an anthropomorphic ball of light, she takes on the evil ruler. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, with a voice cast including Alan Tudyk, Ramy Youssef, Evan Peters and Natasha Rothwell. (Disney+ Hotstar)

Loot

Apple comedy Loot for a second season. Maya Rudolph stars as the wife of a tech CEO who has just divorced her husband, which leaves her with more money than she knows what to do with. We had written of the 2023 season: “The show does have meaty ideas — the seductive power of big-ticket causes over less glamorous ones, for instance, or the ineffectuality of simply throwing money at problems — and it all builds up to a big philanthropic idea in the season finale, one that could well make Loot an essential comedy in the future.” (Apple TV+)