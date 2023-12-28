What to watch this week: ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Migration’ and more Perpetually online youth, crash survivors, migrating mallards and other titles to close out the year out with /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/kho-gaye-hum-kahan-ricky-gervais-society-of-the-snow-migration-film-ott-111703766750666.html 111703766750666 story

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti return, as writers and producers this time, with another film about young people. Arjun Varain Singh’s film follows three perpetually online friends, Ahana (Ananya Panday), Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav). (Netflix)

Society of the Snow

In 1972, a flight carrying a Uruguayan rugby team crashed in the Andes mountains. Rescue efforts were soon called off but the passengers who survived persevered in the freezing cold and hostile environment for 72 days, resulting in the eventual rescue of some. J.A. Bayona (The Rings Of Power) has adapted Uruguayan journalist Pablo Vierci’s book of the same name into a feature film. The film is in the final shortlist for the Oscars as Spain’s official entry. (Netflix)

'Society of the Snow'

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

We are getting more stupid as a species, says Ricky Gervais. “You can now do a university degree course in Taylor Swift. How fucking low, academically, can you go?” In his attempt to show how the meaning of the word “woke” has changed, the humour is often overshadowed by his need to provoke. (Netflix)

Migration

Universal’s latest offering is about a family of ducks who undertake a maiden journey to the Caribbean. Directed by Benjamin Renner, and featuring the voices of Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito. (In theatres)

'Migration'