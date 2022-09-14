Jean-Luc Godard: Champion of New Wave cinema

new-article111663134257024https://lifestyle.livemint.comgalleryhttps://lifestyle.livemint.comHow To Lounge/how-to-lounge/movies-tv/jeanluc-godard-champion-of-the-new-wave-111663134257024.html
https://images.livemint.com/img/2022/09/14/68x68/godard1_1663134325955_1663134429504_1663134429504.JPG
Jean-Luc Godard, the French-Swiss director whose movies heralded the radical New Wave film movement of the 1960s, passed away earlier this week. Photo: Reuters/Christian Hartmann
Flowers at the home of the late filmmaker in Rolle, western Switzerland. Godard was hailed as one of the most influential filmmakers of the 20th century. Photo: AFP/ Fabrice Coffrini
Godard at the press conference for his film, ‘Detective’ at the 38th International Film Festival in Cannes in 1985. A New York Times article by Vincent Canby, published on the film's release, stated: ‘Detective’ is pure Jean-Luc Godard, which means that it's a movie with its own distinctive look, and that it makes demands on its audience that will probably send a lot of people screaming into the night. Photo: AFP/ Ralph Gatti
‘Breathless’ was considered a pathbreaking film for the new techniques that it brought to fore and for its novel style of storytelling Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ www.affichescinema.com
Godard with French actress Nathalie Baye during the presentation of his film, ‘Sauve qui peut (la vie)’ at the 33rd Cannes International Film Festival. Photo: AFP/ Ralph Gatti