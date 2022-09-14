Jean-Luc Godard: Champion of New Wave cinema

Godard at the press conference for his film, ‘Detective’ at the 38th International Film Festival in Cannes in 1985. A New York Times article by Vincent Canby, published on the film's release, stated: ‘Detective’ is pure Jean-Luc Godard, which means that it's a movie with its own distinctive look, and that it makes demands on its audience that will probably send a lot of people screaming into the night. Photo: AFP/ Ralph Gatti