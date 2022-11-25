Is That Black Enough for You?!?, Cheeni and other titles to watch A look at Black cinema history, a Hindi creature feature, and other weekend viewing recommendations /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/is-that-black-enough-for-you-cheeni-and-other-titles-to-watch-111669306805774.html 111669306805774 story

Cheeni

Cheeni (Madhumita Sarcar) has a lot of anger and issues with her mother Mishti (Aparajita Adhya). Their relationship is defined by Mishti's abusive marriage, and Cheeni cannot understand why her mother did not have the courage to walk out on her late father. Now as they try to mend their relationship, Cheeni sees a different side to her mother. What could have been a nuanced film is grating because the two women seem to be constantly shouting at each other. The humour though is quintessential Bengali, with Adhya stealing the show in this Mainak Bhaumik film. (Amazon Prime)

Costa Brava, Lebanon

Situated in the near future, this Mounia Akl film focuses on the family dynamics of Souraya (Nadine Labaki), her husband Walid (Saleh Bakri), their two children and Walid's mother. The family has run away from the chaos of Beirut to live a sustainable life in the countryside, "Costa Brava" of the title. This seemingly ideal world is shattered when the land adjoining theirs is turned into a landfill—now all they can see is plastic bags, filth and scavenger birds. As the upheaval exposes the rift between the couple, where will they run to this time? (Netflix)

Is That Black Enough for You?!?

Critic Elvis directs and hosts this documentary about Black American cinema. In particular, he focuses of the 1970s and the cultural and political moment that gave rise to Blaxploitation. Interviewees include Harry Belafonte, Charles Burnett, Laurence Fishburne, Samuel L. Jackson and Zendaya. (Netflix)

Bhediya

Varun Dhawan is the titular werewolf in this horror-comedy from Maddock Films. Directed by Amar Kaushik, who kicked off the modern Hindi horror-comedy with Stree. Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal co-star. (In theatres)

Sans Soleil

A classic essay film by Chris Marker, a meditation on memory shot in Japan and Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde, Iceland, Paris and San Francisco. (MUBI)

