First Love, France and other titles to watch this weekend

Moving In with Malaika

Malaika Arora opens her fridge—it's stacked with Evocus bottles. Arora is hosting friends—they are snacking on Happilo. Arora gives her friends Lotus makeup hampers. Arora wears Natural diamonds, and then she keeps drawing attention to her pendant. Arora vacuums her house with Dyson; she curls her hair with Dyson. This reality show is dull, and blatant about product placement. The only one not following a script is Casper, Arora's pet dog. (Disney + Hotstar)

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

Beautiful, lyrical, with gorgeous animation and simple life lessons, this short film is a BBC adaptation of Charlie Mackesy's best-selling book. It's the story of a boy (voiced by Jude Coward Nicoll) who is lost and looking for his home. Along the way he befriends a mole (Tom Hollander) who is obsessed with cake, an introverted fox (Idris Elba) and a wise horse (Gabriel Byrne) who can fly. "If at first you don't succeed, have some cake," says the mole. Apt message while heading into the new year. (Apple TV+)

First Love

"Falling in love was laughably easy," says Haumichi Namki (Takeru Satoh) about his first love Yae Noguchi (Hikari Mitsushima), whom he met in high school in the 1990s. Based on pop icon Hikaru Utada's songs First Love (1999) and Hatsukoi (2018), the Japanese drama series follows the ups and downs in the lead pair's lives as they go their separate ways—Yae suffers a memory loss. At nine episodes, and spanning two decades, it's a slog, but there's a certain earnestness and gentleness about the love story and its lead characters. (Netflix)

France

Léa Seydoux is scintillating as France de Meurs, a popular journalist and TV anchor, in Bruno Dumont’s skewering of present-day France. De Meurs, who can’t help keeping herself at the centre of what story she’s reporting, briefly becomes the story herself when she causes a road accident. The resulting spotlight knocks her off axis, though her attempts at soul-searching are as compromised as her regular work. Sedoux commits fully to the role but the satire of France is unfocussed, lacking the weirdness of some Dumont’s films and the shocking revelations of others. (MUBI)

Amsterdam

In this period comedy-drama by David O. Russell, three friends—a doctor, a nurse and a lawyer—are framed for murder. Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington star, along with a huge ensemble cast including Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Taylor Swift and Robert De Niro. (Disney + Hotstar)

