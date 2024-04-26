What to watch this week: ‘Challengers’, ‘Abigail’ and more A tennis drama starring Zendaya, a horror comedy about a vampire ballerina, and other titles to watch /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/challengers-abigail-dil-dosti-dilemma-fiasco-film-series-111714062981712.html 111714062981712 story

Challengers

Three tennis players, Tashi (Zendaya), her husband Art (Mike Faist), and Patrick, her ex and also his old friend (Josh O’Connor), find themselves in a heated triangle. Directed by Luca Guadagnino (A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name), whose films often give voice to forbidden desires, and written by Justin Kuritzkes. (In theatres)

Dil Dosti Dilemma

When Asmara's mother finds that her daughter is embarrassed by her grandmother, the teenager’s trip to Canada is cancelled. Instead, she’s sent to stay for the summer with her grandparents in the old family house. This teen drama series stars Anushka Sen as Asmara, and also features Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi and Shishir Sharma. Directed by Debbie Rao (Pushpavalli). (Amazon Prime)

A still from 'Fiasco'

Fiasco

A first-time director, Raphaël (Pierre Niney), encounters a host of problems as production begins on his debut feature. Comedy series Fiasco will hope to tap into the devoted following for Call My Agent, a sparkling show about the inner workings of the French film industry. Created by Niney and Igor Gotesman, and co-starring François Civil, Igor Gotesman, Géraldine Nakache, Louise Coldefy and Vincent Cassel. (Netflix)

Abigail

Six criminals capture the daughter of a New York mafia head and hold her for ransom. What they don’t know is the ballet dancer named Abigail is actually a vampire, and the mansion they’re in is more dangerous for them than her. Alisha Weir plays Abigail, and the horror comedy also features Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton and Giancarlo Esposito. (In theatres)