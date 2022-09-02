Bad Sisters, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu and other titles to watch

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

There’s a reason the Garvey sisters—Eva (Sharon Horgan), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene) and Becka (Eve Hewson)—call John Paul Williams, or JP (Claes Bang) “The Prick”. He’s misogynistic and utterly detestable, especially in the way he treats his wife—and their sister—Grace (Anne-Marie Duff). The sisters are tight-knit, looking out for each other. Now JP is dead and insurance agents, and half-brothers, Tom (Brian Gleeson) and Matt (Daryl McCormack), are out to prove that there was foul play so that they don’t have to pay out the life insurance claim. This Irish dark comedy thriller with an excellent cast is based on the Belgian series Clan. New episodes drop on Friday.—Nipa Charagi

The Rings of Power (Disney+ Hotstar)

The highly anticipated series based on JRR Tolkein's writings is finally here. We wrote in our review: "It is visually stunning and manages to convey the otherworldy beauty of Tolkien’s creation. It also keeps the same visual tone as that of Peter Jackson’s original LoTR films. While these are both major positives, the writing is highly uneven..."

The Lost City (Amazon Prime)

Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, an archaeologist turned romance writer still grieving the death of her husband, while Channing Tatum is all-brawn, but good at heart airhead Alan, who is the cover model of her books. At a book reading, Loretta, dressed in a sequined purple onesie—like a walking disco ball—gets kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), who thinks she can lead him to a lost treasure on an Atlantic island. Alan has to rescue her. This adventure romcom is both funny and silly, with Bullock and Tatum doing what they do best: playing smart vs dumb. Brad Pitt appears in a delicious cameo, and Radcliffe is wicked as the deranged billionaire.—NC

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu (in theatres)

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, starring Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram and Regin Rose, is the new film from Tamil director Pa. Ranjith, which centres on a theatre group. We wrote in our review that the film “is in argument with itself... It’s also an experiment in multiple genres. It’s an ensemble drama that becomes romantic and then a farce.”

Ben Stokes: Phoenix From the Ashes (Amazon Prime)

Sam Mendes presents this documentary about English cricketer Ben Stokes. We wrote in our review: "Phoenix from the Ashes is about the mental and emotional ‘butcher’s bill’ that elite-level athletes have to contend with—what the media scrutiny does to them and their families, the existentialism that can set in when you’re too busy pushing your body to the limit (and, as everybody from Joe Root to the late Shane Warne swear during the movie, nobody pushes their body to the brink like Ben Stokes does). And though it seldom pushes its difficult questions to breaking point, Phoenix from the Ashes is a diligently assembled film about one of the most compelling cricketers of the 21st century."

