Ashton Kutcher on That '70s Show spinoff

Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher's decision to return for That '90s Show, the upcoming Netflix spinoff of That '70s Show, is likely to have been a little surreal given the more than 15 years that have gone since the show's conclusion.

Also read: Paul Sorvino, Paulie in Goodfellas, dies at 83

"It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher told Variety's Carson Burton at the red carpet premiere of Vengeance at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles Monday evening. "It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre."

According to Variety, Kutcher continued by saying that, in addition to being fun, he and his wife, That '70s Show co-star Mila Kunis, believed that returning to the property was the correct thing to do.

"Mila and I were contemplating it," Kutcher said. "We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun."

Kutcher also gave some encouraging words about the new series set in the '90s: "It's really funny. The new cast is phenomenal."

That '90s Show is set to follow Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she visits her grandparents for the summer. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are returning from the original cast to once again play Red and Kitty. The series, set in 1995, will follow a new generation of Point Place kids and includes newcomers Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

Kutcher will reprise his character of Michael Kelso in a guest role for the new series. Fellow original castmates, including Grace, Prepon, Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama, are also all set to join in guest appearances.

On the immediate horizon, Kutcher plays a supporting role in Vengeance, the directorial debut of The Office alum B.J. Novak, who wrote and stars in the film.

Vengeance follows an ambitious podcaster, played by Novak, as he makes his way from New York to Texas to look into the murder of a lady with whom he had a romantic relationship. In the movie, Kutcher plays Quinten Sellers, a Texas-based music producer.

While That '90s Show has no firm release date, Vengeance is scheduled to open in theatres on Friday.

Also read: Marvel teases the Black Panther sequel and Avengers films