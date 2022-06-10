advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOS
PHOTOS VIDEOS

Home > How To Lounge> Movies & TV > Artist Bhuvan Bam to star in a new web series

Artist Bhuvan Bam to star in a new web series

Bhuvan Bam, famous for his YouTube channel, 'BB Ki Vines', is all set to headline a new series 'Taaza Khabar'

Bhuvan Bam in the announcement video for Taaza Khabar. Image via YouTube
Bhuvan Bam in the announcement video for Taaza Khabar. Image via YouTube
ANI
LAST PUBLISHED 10.06.2022  |  06:00 PM IST

Listen to this article

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is all set to headline Disney+ Hotstar series Taaza Khabar. Bhuvan took to Instagram and shared the update with fans and followers.

He dropped a teaser of the show and wrote, "With good karma on one's side, can one man set out to become a master of his own destiny? Meet Vasya from my OTT debut #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar only on @disneyplushotstar." Directed by Himank Gaur, Taaza Khabar is currently under production.

Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. Excited about the project, the artist says, "I feel grateful that I got to explore a completely new side to wishful thinking with my character in Taaza Khabar. It has been a humbling experience prepping for this character and his antics."

Also read: Vikram review: A film brimming with panache needed a delicate hand

He adds, "As we begin shooting, I'm confident that emoting this character is going to be fun, I already relate to this character so much. To think that I get to play this comical yet emotional character in my very first association with Disney Hotstar feels very special. I wholeheartedly hope the audience enjoys and cherishes this story just as much as I enjoyed bringing it to life."

Himank Gaur, too, shared details about the show. He elaborates on how receiving miraculous powers is a wish every human being harbours whenever faced with hardships. "With Taaza Khabar, we re-look at the idea of wishful thinking and the consequences it can have if and when granted. Bhuvan Bam brought to this realistic role his own personal flair that I am confident will win over viewers."

The show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. 

Also read: The Lincoln Lawyer shows us the joys of mediocre TV

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    10.06.2022 | 06:00 PM IST

Next Story