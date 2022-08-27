Mark your calendars with these 4 art and culture events

An eclectic art experience

Ahmedabad-based Iram Art Gallery will be presenting a group show, Riyāz, in Delhi. Curated by Ina Puri, it will feature artists such as Manu Parekh, Amit Ambalal, Madhvi Parekh, P. Daroz and Ranbir Kaleka, besides the work of masters such as the late K.G. Subramanyan. Riyāz has been divided into sections. Deepa Parekh and Bapi Das showcase textile and embroidery. Naveen Kishore’s photographs from the Performing The Goddess series will be displayed alongside Manisha Gera Baswani’s series on artists and their studios. There will also be on-site installations by Megha Joshi and Debashish Mukherjee. Bikaner House, Delhi, 31 August-4 September, 11am-8pm

Kids' workshop at the Bengaluru Poetry Festival

Rhyme and reason

The Bengaluru Poetry Festival is back in a physical format after a two-year hiatus. To be held over the weekend, this year’s event will see poets practising in a variety of languages taking part, with performances in verse and song. “Bengaluru Poetry Festival is coming with songs and strange new rhapsodies, with magic poems, shock poems and poems that whisper tenderly. Verse is flying at you,” writes Shinie Antony, the festival director, in the press note. The lineup includes Akhil Katyal, Anita Nair, Deepti Naval and Priya Sarukkai Chabria. Arunoday Singh’s debut poetry collection will also be unveiled at the event. The Leela Palace, 27-28 August

An untitled work by Bhajju Shyam

A master artist at work

Ojas Art Gallery is presenting a solo show of paintings by Gond artist Bhajju Shyam, who has illustrated more than ten books, and in 2018 became the first indigenous artist to get the Padma Shri. The current exhibition has more than thirty works on display, all of which revolve around nature—a subject close to the artist's heart. “In all his works, his captivating visuals and easy storytelling style fuse his perceptions of the modern world with his tribe’s unique visual language,” mentions the curatorial note. On view at Ojas Art Gallery, Delhi, till 18 September, 11 am to 7 pm (closed on Monday)

‘Quarantine Diary-Schadenfreud’, water colour on paper, 2020

A reflective show

Gallery Threshold is showing a solo show of paintings by Indrapramit Roy, who is showing in the city after a gap of five years. The watercolours are layered with meaning with text embedded in them. “In some, words are camouflaged by lines drawn over, partly popping out unexpectedly on the entire surface. Roy is not hoping to substitute the painted phenomena through the word, but instead uses it to amplify the force of the inexplicable and the abstract,” writes art historian and critic Roobina Karode about his work. The exhibition can be viewed at Gallery Threshold, New Delhi, till 3 September

