Louis Tomlinson's new documentary on life after One Direction

British singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson, whose latest album, Faith in the Future, topped the UK charts last year is releasing a documentary, All of Those Voices, to give the audience an “intimate and unvarnished view” of his life and career from starting as a member of the boy band One Direction to establishing his career as a solo singer. The documentary is scheduled for worldwide release on 22 March.

Tomlinson has a strong fanbase in India and has hinted at making a stop in the country during his next world tour while speaking to Radio One ahead of his album release last year.

“This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world,” Tomlinson said in a statement. “I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words.’”

The documentary is directed by Charlie Lightening who has previously co-directed the documentary, As It Was, which followed a former member of the rock band, Oasis, Liam Gallagher, as he made a solo comeback. Lightening shared the trailer of Tomlinson’s film and called it “a story about the power of self-discovery and the courage it takes to be true to oneself.”

From clips of his One Direction days to walking onto sold-out venues as a solo artist after talking honestly about not being confident about his voice, the trailer promises to show a “down-to-earth take on the life of a musician.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone last year about growing up in public and his evolution over the past decade, Tomlinson said, “I had all my incredible experience in the band [One Direction]. And then now, we’ve all got time to express ourselves individually. I’ve been in the industry for over a decade, which is mad to think, really. But at the same time, my solo career still feels pretty new to me. So it’s lucky to be so excited, having worked this many years in the industry. All artists, we want to constantly evolve, get better, et cetera.”